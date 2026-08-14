Daily Horoscope: August 14, 2026

By Friday you’ve usually figured out what the week actually was — not what you planned it to be, but what it turned out to be. This one turned out to be a lot, stargazer, and the sky isn’t quite done with it. Saturn opposing Venus today is a fresh aspect, asking something pointed about your relationships and what you’re actually putting into them. Jupiter and Mercury are one day from an exact conjunction, which means the ideas that came out of this week are still live and still building. Use today to sort out what’s actually going somewhere from what just felt big in the moment. The weekend is close.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

This has been a big week, and your instinct is to keep pushing through it — squeeze one more thing in before the weekend. Neptune squaring Mars has a different idea. The drive is there, but the traction isn’t, and forcing it today will cost you more than it gets you, Aries. Consolidate what you’ve already moved on this week. End it clean.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve done a lot of honest accounting this week — figured out what you want, found the words for it, maybe said some of it. Saturn opposing Venus today is the follow-up question nobody loves: okay, but does the structure support it? Not a buzzkill, Taurus. Just Saturn doing its job. If the answer is yes, great. If not, now you know what to build.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Tomorrow Jupiter and Mercury are exactly conjunct — your ruling planet at peak amplification — and whatever you put out there carries more than usual. Today is the last day to get the shape right before it sets, Gemini. Not the final edit, not the overthink. Just: what do you actually want to say when your voice has that much behind it? Figure it out today.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon in Virgo on a Friday after a week like this has one thing on its mind — enough feeling, time to start doing. Your Moon has been working overtime since Wednesday, Cancer, and today it wants a return on that. Make the list. Send the message. Take the practical step you’ve been turning over all week. Actually do it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve had a big week, and the energy is still running high — Jupiter in your sign has seen to that. Today, Saturn opposing Venus brings a more grounded question: are the people in your life actually on board with where you’re headed? Not every beginning gets automatic buy-in, Leo. The ones who matter will show you this weekend. Good thing to know early.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury peaks with Jupiter tomorrow — big ideas, maximum amplification, everything running large. Today, though, Saturn opposing Venus is asking you to do something very Virgo before that happens: figure out what actually deserves your energy and what doesn’t. Not everything needs the Jupiter treatment, Virgo. Triage first. The things that make the cut tomorrow will actually go somewhere. The rest can wait.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Saturn opposing Venus today — your Venus — is the relationship audit you didn’t schedule but probably needed. Something in your life has been running on maintenance mode: you’re showing up, doing the things, keeping it going, but the actual investment has been gone for a while. You can feel the difference today, Libra. That feeling isn’t a problem to solve. It’s just information. Use it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Everyone had a big week. The feelings, the big declarations, all of it. You’ve been watching and keeping track the whole time — not coldly, just accurately. Pluto opposing Jupiter is asking what actually moved this week versus what was just a lot of activity. You already know the answer, Scorpio. The question is what you do with that information going into the weekend.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve got about six things you want to act on simultaneously — big week, big ideas, Jupiter doing its thing. It’s Friday, Sagittarius, and launching everything at once before the weekend is very on-brand. Pick one. Just the one that actually has legs right now. Jupiter conjuncts Mercury tomorrow, and it’ll all still be there. You don’t have to do it all today.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn is your planet, and you’re comfortable with its demands — the work, the discipline, the long game. But Saturn opposing Venus today is your own ruling planet asking when you last let yourself actually enjoy something. Not planned it, not earned it first. Just let it happen. It’s Friday, Capricorn. The work will be there Monday. Give tonight to Venus.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve been expanding an idea all week, stress-testing it, running it through every mental filter you own. Uranus sextiling Jupiter has been giving it reach. Today, Friday, do the thing that doesn’t come naturally: tell someone about it face to face. Not a post, not a draft. An actual conversation, Aquarius. That’s where Uranus in Gemini does its best work.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’ve been seeing something through a generous filter this week — Neptune opposing Venus has a way of making everything look more beautiful than it is. On a Friday that filter slips a little, and you catch the thing as it actually is rather than how you’ve been painting it, Pisces. That’s not a letdown. That’s the truth being friendly about it.

Pisces monthly horoscope