Daily Horoscope: August 15, 2024

Two notable oppositions occur today—the first between Saturn retrograde and Venus under Pisces and Virgo and the second between a Mars-Jupiter conjunction and a waxing gibbous Moon under Gemini and Sagittarius. These celestial alignments remind us to find balance, recalibrate, and reprioritize.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 19 – April 19

Extra motivation is one thing; chaos is another, Aries. As a Mars-Jupiter conjunction faces off with a waxing gibbous Moon under Gemini and Sagittarius, respectively, the stars call you to focus your energy to maximize its impact. While tackling everything head-on might seem tempting at the moment, you’ll get more bang for your buck if you pinpoint your efforts.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As yesterday’s lunar square eases with your ruling planet, Venus, prepare for Ceres’ nurturing energy to take center stage. When this dwarf planet is retrograde (like it is right now), it urges us to dig deeper into what we need to feel nurtured. Don’t let your stubborn nature convince you that suffering is an unavoidable aspect of reality. You can live and thrive all at once.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Sometimes, some of life’s worst mishaps can actually be a blessing in disguise. Rather than letting this chaos overwhelm you, consider the ways in which it’s trying to help you. From what sort of potential downfalls could this setback have saved you? Even if all we gained from a situation was a life lesson (albeit a difficult one), then we still got something out of it.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As the Moon continues to wax toward its fullest phase, it locks into direct opposition with a Mars-Jupiter conjunction today. During this time, it will be essential to seek a balance between what we need to move forward on our life path and what heavy burdens, expectations, or tasks we’re trying to carry along the way. If you look hard enough, there’s a way to lighten this load.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

When we witness injustice or inequality, we mustn’t wait for someone else to speak up against it. A powerful trine between your ruling celestial body, the Sun, and Eris retrograde indicates a call to advocate for others. Reach out to a friend (or stranger) who is struggling, focus your efforts on a worthy social cause, or find other ways to uplift and empower your community.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A face-off between Venus and Saturn retrograde under your sign and Pisces, respectively, suggests a nagging task pertaining to either a relationship or finances is coming to a head today. The longer you put off this problem, the more arduous it will be to deal with it when you find the time to do so. You’re only doing yourself a disservice the more you wait.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A challenging square between Makemake and Ceres retrograde under your sign and Capricorn indicates a lack of calibration and grounding in your life. No matter how hard you try and fight these feelings, the only true way to reset is to rest. Of course, clearing your schedule might not be possible. Nevertheless, the stars urge you to find some small way to have time for yourself.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Planning only gets you so far. As the Moon continues to wax into its fullest form, it calls you to introspectively analyze where you are on your life’s path compared to where you want to be. Rather than focusing on how much ground you have to cover, focus on the steps immediately in front of you. Try to cross one task off your long-term to-do list, no matter how tiny.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As a waxing gibbous Moon faces off with your ruling planet, Jupiter, currently in conjunction with Mars, the stars urge you to find ways to make room for the new endeavors you started working toward yesterday. This is a natural process of expansion. In order to get off this plateau into the next stage of personal growth, you’ll have to leave some unnecessary things behind.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

An opposition between Saturn retrograde and Venus indicates a need to address tasks pertaining to finance or love that you’ve been putting off for a while. Today would be a great time to dive into your budget, pay off a bill, or have a difficult conversation with a loved one. Use this cosmic energy to face these challenges head-on instead of shoving them to another day.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

With Mercury retrograde still running rampant through the cosmos, a favorable aspect between your ruling planet, Uranus, and Neptune retrograde encourages a focus on creativity and innovation. As tempting as it might be to give up when unexpected problems arise, the stars urge you to think creatively. What solutions could be lying beyond your reach outside the box?

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A direct opposition of Saturn retrograde and Venus under Pisces and Virgo suggests a conflict between what we want and need. Avoid taking on new tasks, obligations, or responsibilities, no matter how alluring the rewards might be. There will be plenty of time to add more to your plate, but right now, the stars urge you to stay put.