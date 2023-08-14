Daily Horoscope: August 15, 2023

Big emotions surface as the moon in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 12:44 PM, and important realizations about our desires and values arise as the moon meets Venus retrograde in Leo at 8:44 PM. The sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 10:35 PM, inspiring experimentation and excitement. Surprises might pop up! We could be breaking free from limiting relationships.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you breaking out of a boring routine. You’re ready to try something new! Just think things through before taking a financial risk.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which can find you shaking things up at home or in your personal life. You may be breaking free from the past in some significant way at this time.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Surprising conversations could take place as the sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. You may learn or visit someplace unexpected. A brilliant new idea can change everything!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Drama and excitement might pop up in your social life as the sun in Leo squares off with the planet of surprise, Uranus, in Taurus. You may connect with an unexpected crowd. Watch your budget and your spending today!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The sun in your sign, Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you ready to make a big change in your career! Your choices might shock your fans and followers, but you’re ready to take the plunge.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which can find you having a philosophical breakthrough and making an important discovery. Important changes may be underway.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Surprising social connections and unexpected drama may pop up in your circles today as the sun in Leo squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus! A resource may be shared with you, unexpectedly.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun in Leo squares off with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus, in Taurus, perhaps marking a time of big change in your romantic and professional relationships. A surprising announcement could be made!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You may be embarking on an unexpected journey as the sun in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Or you might just be shaking up your usual routine. Either way, you’re eager to switch up your everyday scenery!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An unexpected burst of passion can arise as the sun in Leo squares off with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus. Unexpected resources may suddenly become available, or you may be cutting ties with something you’re ready to let go of!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun is in your opposite sign Leo, and it squares off with Uranus in Taurus today, which could bring big shifts to your love life or your personal life. Your relationship to the past may be undergoing a deep change.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun in Leo squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected news. A brilliant new idea may be shared. A break can be made from old ways of thinking about things.