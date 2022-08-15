Daily Horoscope: August 16, 2022

The moon in Aries connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 7:14 AM, which can find us exploring limits, setting boundaries, and focusing on our responsibilities. The moon makes a helpful connection with the sun in Leo at 10:48 AM, inspiring creativity and confidence.

Mercury in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 1:46 PM, bringing brilliant breakthroughs. Genius ideas could be shared. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 4:18 PM, perhaps stirring complicated feelings: Be patient with yourself and others. Inspiring a grounding atmosphere is the moon’s entry into sensual, grounded earth sign Taurus at 10:22 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making a breakthrough in your finances or a project you’re working on. The moon enters Taurus, and you’re focused on wealth, security, and comfort.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus, which is currently in your sign, possibly bringing unexpected news and some surprising thrills! The moon enters your sign, Taurus, encouraging you to focus on caring for yourself emotionally and physically.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Virgo, connects with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring brilliant breakthroughs! This is an exciting time for communication; your creative output may be especially high. The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you connecting with an exciting social circle or learning intriguing information. The moon enters Taurus, activating the friendship sector of your chart.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Genius ideas can be shared as Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus. This may bode well for your career! You might be stealing the spotlight as the moon enters Taurus.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury is now in your sign, Virgo, and it connects with wildcard Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus, which can find you planning an exciting adventure! The mood is experimental and spontaneous. The moon enters Taurus, and you’re focused on travel and education.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can inspire an emotional breakthrough. The moon enters Taurus, and you’re eager to address unresolved issues.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Exciting conversations and chance meetings can take place as Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus! The moon enters Taurus, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus, which can inspire a breakthrough regarding your career or a project you’re working on. The moon enters Taurus, and you’re inspired to organize your workspace and your daily routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Things may randomly come together in a fantastic and unexpected way as Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus! The moon enters Taurus, activating the romance and creativity sector of your chart…enjoy!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Emotional breakthroughs can take place as Mercury in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Uranus, which is now in Taurus! The moon enters Taurus, perhaps bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Chance meetings, creative breakthroughs, and inspiring discussions can take place as Mercury in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Taurus, activating the communication sector of your chart.