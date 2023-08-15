Daily Horoscope: August 16, 2023

The moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 5:04 AM, which could stir up surprising feelings, but a fresh start begins with the new moon in Leo at 5:38 AM! New creative projects, crushes, and reasons to celebrate can unfold. Mars in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 9:53 AM, perhaps finding us feeling ready to make a surprising move. The moon enters Virgo at 7:14 PM, inspiring helpful and considerate attitudes.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

There’s a new moon in fellow fire sign Leo today, which can spark a new romance or initiate a new art project. Your ruling planet Mars is in Virgo and it aligns with Uranus in Taurus, and you could be making a surprising win! The moon enters Virgo, inspiring you to tackle your to-do list.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You may be moving, redecorating your home, reconnecting with family, or connecting with the past in a new way during today’s new moon in Leo. Mars in Virgo aligns with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, finding you making a big, brave move! The moon enters Virgo, inspiring romance and creativity.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

There’s a new moon in Leo today, marking the start of a new discussion or a new perspective. You may notice something new in your neighborhood, too. An emotional breakthrough can take place as Mars in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to your home and family life.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

There’s a new moon in Leo today, marking a fresh start in your finances, Cancer! You could be exploring a new stream of income or reworking your budget. Mars in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making surprising social connections. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging communication.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

There’s a new moon in your zodiac sign today, Leo, marking a fresh start in your life. You may be getting a makeover and on a deeper level, approaching the world in a new way. Mars in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps marking a radical and exciting change in your career. The moon enters Virgo, bringing your attention to finances.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

There’s a new moon in Leo today, which can find you connecting with your intuition in a deep and significant way. You may have a revealing dream. Mars in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, and you might be embarking on a surprising journey. This can be an exciting time to try something new! The moon enters your sign, Virgo, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may be exploring a new social circle or hobby during today’s new moon in Leo! Mars in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring some surprising resources your way. The moon enters Virgo, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

There’s a new moon in Leo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and your life in the public eye. You could be winning some recognition or gaining popularity. You might be exploring a new career path. Mars in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, also bringing excitement to your relationships. The moon enters Virgo, shifting your focus to your social life.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

There’s a new moon in fellow fire sign Leo today, which can find you making exciting new travel plans or focusing on your studies. Mars in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, finding you making an important, and perhaps unexpected, advancement in your career! Gaining attention for your talent can come easily as the moon enters Virgo.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You and your partners may be exploring a new approach to money during today’s new moon in Leo. You might also be settling a debt or cutting ties with the past. Mars in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, bringing unexpected passion! You might feel unusually competitive today. The moon enters Virgo, and you may be planning your next trip.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A fresh start arrives in your relationships during today’s new moon in Leo. You could be meeting a new partner or taking a new approach to partnership. An emotional breakthrough can take place as Mars in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus, and you may feel ready to cut ties with the past in some significant way. The moon enters Virgo, finding you and your partners discussing financial matters.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

There’s a new moon in Leo today, which could find you reworking your schedule. You might start a new gig or project or experience surprising shifts and advancements in your relationships as Mars in Virgo aligns with Uranus in Taurus. The moon enters Virgo, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, encouraging connection and collaboration.