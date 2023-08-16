Daily Horoscope: August 17, 2023

The moon in Virgo opposes taskmaster Saturn in Pisces at 4:32 AM. Saturn is the planet of responsibility, and while the moon in dutiful Virgo has no problem with hard work, taking care of business might feel more burdensome today. If you’ve been slacking, this could be a difficult astrological transit, but if you’re been on top of things, you can feel proud of your work, even if it requires a bit more energy. Themes like maturity and patience are highlighted.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces today, finding you focused on your responsibilities while also realizing the importance of taking time off. Your work-life balance is a big theme at this time!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and you’re called to examine the things and people you’re passionate about as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces. It may be time to set new standards or boundaries.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo finds you focused on your home and family life, but your career and responsibilities weigh heavily on your mind as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces. Your work-life balance is a big focus at this time.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Virgo lights up the communication sector of your chart today, but communications might move slowly as the moon opposes Saturn in fellow water sign Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Virgo can find you focused on finances today, and you may feel called to set firm boundaries around your spending, or around money or other resources you share with partners, as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! The world is on your emotional wavelength, and it’s a good time to focus on self-care. Responsibilities within your relationships may be discussed as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Virgo encourages you to slow down and rest, but the moon also opposes Saturn in Pisces, urging you not to slack on your responsibilities. As a Libra, you’re all about balance, and today’s astrological alignment urges you to find a good one between work and rest.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Virgo can find you focused on your social life today, dear Scorpio. You may be asking questions about the future and facing tough questions about maturity and responsibility as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Virgo finds you concentrating on your professional goals and your life in the public eye, but the moon also opposes Saturn in Pisces, perhaps finding you focused on issues regarding your home, family, and personal life.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo finds you inspired to plan your next trip—but communication delays might take place as the moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces. A serious discussion can be explored.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may be settling a debt or cutting ties with the past as the moon moves through Virgo. The moon also opposes Saturn in Pisces today, which can find you making an important financial decision.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon is in your opposite sign Virgo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and you could be having important discussions about responsibilities, standards, and boundaries as the moon opposes Saturn in Pisces.