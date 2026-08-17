Daily Horoscope: August 17, 2026

Mondays have a reputation they don’t always deserve, and this one is making a solid case for itself. The sky is on your side today, stargazer. Jupiter sextiling Venus exactly means something good is in reach without you having to drag it there — ease moving in the direction of what you want. Don’t force anything that isn’t already moving on its own, because Neptune squaring Mars exactly puts fog on the engine and brute effort won’t cut through it. Mercury trine Saturn keeps the thinking grounded; anything you commit to today is going to hold. The Moon moves into Scorpio this afternoon and the day gets more textured. Start easy.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Neptune squaring Mars exactly today is the aspect that makes brute force feel pointless — you can feel the drive, but you can’t find a clean line toward anything. That’s not a malfunction, Aries. It’s the sky telling you to stop pushing for a minute and actually listen to what you want instead of just chasing motion. The answer is in there. Go find it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus sextiling Jupiter today is one of those aspects where good things arrive without you having to drag them there — a bit of ease, a stroke of luck, someone coming through in a way you didn’t expect. You’ve been doing a lot of honest work this week, Taurus. Today the sky is returning something. Take it without picking it apart first.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The big Mercury-Jupiter conjunction hit Saturday, and whatever you said or decided then had some weight behind it. Today, Mercury’s trine to Saturn is the follow-through — that thing you put out there is starting to set, Gemini. Not “maybe I’ll do this,” not just a feeling. An actual commitment taking shape. That’s the Monday morning confirmation you didn’t know you needed. Run with it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon’s been in Virgo all week, making you useful and organized. At noon it steps into Scorpio — your ruling body going from tidy to deep-water — and something you thought you’d filed away comes back up. Not to undo anything, Cancer. Just to look at it properly this time. Morning starts easy. Let yourself go a little underwater by afternoon. You can handle it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Last week had a lot going on in your sign, and the residue has been sitting on you all weekend. Today feels different — Sun sextiling Moon at dawn gives the morning a lighter quality, like the air cleared overnight. It’s a clean page, Leo. No eclipses, no charged anticipation. Just you, your sign, and a Monday that actually feels like a start. Take it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury in trine to Saturn today is the aspect you’ve been waiting for all week — precise thinking, structured follow-through, decisions that actually stick. Last week pushed you toward bigger and bolder than you’re comfortable with. Today you get to do what you do best: take what survived and build something solid around it, Virgo. Less flash, more architecture. That’s your version of a good Monday.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You spent most of last week taking stock of what’s working and what isn’t — necessary but exhausting. Venus sextiling Jupiter today isn’t asking anything of you. It’s just a good aspect, the kind that makes the afternoon feel easier and a connection feel warmer than expected. Put the audit away, Libra. Today is allowed to be pleasant without you managing it into place.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Moon moves into your sign at noon and the afternoon changes texture — you’re already good at reading undercurrents, but with the Moon in Scorpio you’ve got the full signal, Scorpio. What people are saying and what they actually mean are two different things today, and you’re picking up both. That’s a lot of information. You don’t have to act on all of it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You spend a lot of energy chasing what you want — running at it, building toward it, convincing yourself it’s around the next corner. Jupiter sextiling Venus today is the aspect where it actually comes toward you, Sagittarius. Ease in the direction of desire. Something you’ve been reaching for gets a little closer without you having to manufacture the moment. Let it arrive. That’s allowed.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Mercury trine Saturn today means organized thinking, words that mean something, commitments that hold. You spent the back end of last week being asked to relax and enjoy yourself. Today the sky hands you back the controls, Capricorn. Whatever you put in writing or decide with intention today is going to stick. That’s not a small thing. Use it well.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You spent last week being asked to get personal and feel things, which is not exactly your natural mode. Today the sky course-corrects. Sun trining Eris is the aspect where your outsider instincts are the right ones — the question you keep asking that everyone else finds uncomfortable, the read that cuts against the grain. Trust it today, Aquarius. You’re not wrong.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune squaring Mars exactly today is the peak of something you’ve felt all week — the vision is vivid, but the path to it keeps going blurry. That’s Neptune doing what it does to Mars: replacing the straight line with something more winding. You don’t have to see the full route, Pisces. Just trust what you’re moving toward. Next step only. That’s enough.

Pisces monthly horoscope