Daily Horoscope: August 18, 2018

The Moon in Scorpio squares off with the Sun at 3:48 AM, finding us questioning whether we’re really living in accordance with our needs and passions. The Moon connects with Mars retrograde at 11:07 AM, bringing a boost in energy. An easy, social atmosphere arrives as chatty Mercury connects with sweet, sexy Venus at 11:36 AM. We’re in the mood for adventure as the Moon enters fire sign Sagittarius at 12:45 PM, and Mercury retrograde finally ends tomorrow at 12:05 AM!

All Times EST.

Good news arrives today and you’re in the mood to flirt with your crush, enjoy some romance, and make some art, thanks to the Moon entering fellow fire sign Sagittarius. A light yet passionate energy is in the air, and thank goodness, Mercury retrograde is almost over!

Your ruling planet Mercury is finally almost done with its retrograde, which will find you feeling much less stressed out and hopefully getting more rest, too! A playful energy is in the air today. Trust your intuition—it’s one of your greatest assets.

Your ruling planet Venus makes a flirtatious connection with Mercury, which is currently retrograde (but not for much longer!), bringing you helpful news and exciting social connections. News comes your way as the Moon enters Sagittarius this afternoon.

You’re very inspired to tackle your goals this morning, Scorpio, but you have to pace yourself and now just isn’t the right time to make your move. You have to sit and plan a bit longer. Your focus turns to money today as the Moon enters Sagittarius.

The Moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius, encouraging you to connect with your heart’s desires. A fun, flirtatious, and lucky energy is in the air today. Travel delays will soon clear up, thanks to the end of Mercury’s retrograde.

Slow down, Capricorn! The Moon enters free-spirited Sagittarius this afternoon, but the only adventure you should take today should be to take a nap—or maybe get some meditation! Mercury retrograde is almost over, so communication issues will clear up soon.

The Moon enters fiery Sagittarius today, igniting the friendship and community sector of your chart and inspiring you to network and connect with people who share your dreams and visions. Mercury retrograde is almost over and relationships will soon be easier to manage!

A pleasant mood is in the air today, but you’re still feeling like things aren’t moving quite at the pace you’d like, Pisces. Make time to reflect on your goals today, as the Moon enters Sagittarius and lights up the sector of your chart that rules career and reputation.

The Moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, brightening your mood, Aries! A flirtatious vibe is in the air today as chatty Mercury (which is finally about to end its retrograde) connects with sweet, lovely Venus.

Mercury retrograde connects with your ruling planet Venus today, creating a light and easy energy, and best of all, Mercury retrograde ends late this evening, so you’ll finally stop running into all those people from your past!

Your focus shifts to your relationships today as the Moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius this afternoon. Your ruling planet Mercury connects with seductive Venus, creating a romantic mood—plus, Mercury retrograde is nearly over!