Daily Horoscope: August 18, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with lucky Jupiter in Taurus at 1:48 AM, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere. People might be especially chatty as the moon meets Mercury in Virgo at 1:09 PM. Willpower and passion ramp up as the moon meets Mars in Virgo at 8:57 PM! We can feel energized to tackle a new goal.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which bodes well for financial negotiations! Great progress can be made toward reaching your goals. The moon meets Mercury in Virgo, inspiring a productive atmosphere for communication. The moon meets your ruling planet Mars in Virgo, delivering the energy you need to tackle your to-do list.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Romance and creativity abound as the moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus! Flirtatious discussions take place as the moon meets Mercury in Virgo. Passion is in the air as the moon meets Mars in Virgo.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Communications between yourself, within your family, with housemates, or with close friends get a boost as the moon meets your ruling planet Mercury in Virgo. The moon meets Mars in Virgo, energizing you to tackle chores at home.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A fun, easygoing energy flows in your social life as the moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, and the moon meets Mercury in Virgo, which bodes well for communication! The moon meets Mars in Virgo, helping things move along quickly.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Great forward momentum can be harnessed in financial discussions as the moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, and meets with Mercury and Mars in Virgo! Exciting gifts may be exchanged or resources shared.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A great adventure takes place as the moon in your sign, Virgo, connects with Jupiter in Taurus! The moon meets your ruling planet Mercury and Mars, all in Virgo, boosting communication and courage! An exciting fresh start may emerge.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Letting go of the past can feel very easy as the moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Your intuition gets a big boost as the moon meets Mercury in Virgo. The moon meets Mars in Virgo, finding you feeling especially centered by physical activity.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Exciting introductions can take place as the moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Friends may share intriguing news as the moon meets Mercury in Virgo. The moon meets Mars in Virgo, boding well for teamwork.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Good news about your career could arrive as the moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus and with Mercury and Mars, both in Virgo. People are in a helpful and productive mood today!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring romance, adventure, and excitement! Big news may be shared as the moon meets Mercury in Virgo. The moon meets Mars in Virgo, finding you planning your next trip.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an expansive atmosphere. Exciting new opportunities may arrive. The moon meets Mercury in Virgo, kicking up discussions about money, and you may settle a debt or cut ties with the past as the moon meets Mars in Virgo.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus and meets Mercury in Virgo, boding well for communication in your relationships. Your partners may be especially courageous, take-charge, or excited about something as the moon meets Mars in Virgo.