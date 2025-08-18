Daily Horoscope: August 18, 2025

Mercury’s sextile to Mars energizes conversations across the board, favoring quick thinking, sharper comebacks, and the kind of confidence that makes plans sound like promises. For some signs, it’s a welcome boost; for others, it may push things forward a little faster than expected. Meanwhile, the Moon shifts into Cancer, emphasizing emotional security, boundaries, and our relationship with comfort—especially when things feel in flux. Stargazer, don’t be surprised if your head and heart have different agendas today. Let each do what it does best: the brain can strategize, but the body knows what it needs. Stay present enough to hear both. Even internal contradictions are trying to tell you something.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve got something to say, Aries—and with Mercury forming a sextile to your ruling planet Mars, there’s no holding back. But don’t just argue to win. Precision counts more than volume. Communication becomes your strongest strategy when you slow down just enough to be heard. Not everyone is your opponent. Some people are actually on your side.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Not everything needs fixing, Taurus—especially not all at once. You might feel an urge to overcorrect today, whether in conversation, routine, or someone else’s mess. But your grounded nature benefits more from letting things unfold. Taurus, remind yourself that some stability comes from patience, not effort. You’re not behind. You’re just in your own rhythm.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s sextile to Mars means your thoughts aren’t just racing—they’re sprinting with purpose. Gemini, you’re sharp, agile, and impossible to pin down right now. That’s fun, but be mindful of leaving others in your wake. Communication lands best when it’s intentional. Ask yourself if you’re moving the conversation forward or just spinning the wheel for sport.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon re-enters your sign today, Cancer, and suddenly everything feels a little closer to home—emotionally, spiritually, maybe even physically. You’re not wrong to want comfort, but a square to Saturn reminds you that nurturing sometimes requires boundaries too. Cancer, give what you can without emptying yourself. Your instinct is strong, but your limits deserve just as much respect.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s sextile with the waning crescent Moon helps ease pressure today without putting out your flame. Leo, this is a moment for honesty—not the showy kind, but the kind that lives in the space between pride and vulnerability. You’re allowed to say “I don’t know.” You’re allowed to admit what still hurts. It doesn’t make you any less strong.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s sextile to Mars gives communication some muscle today, Virgo. It’s a solid setup for saying the thing that usually gets caught in your throat—especially if it has to do with setting boundaries or making a plan that actually works for you. Virgo, no one’s going to read your mind, and honestly, you don’t need them to. Say it simply. Say it once.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus still hangs in Cancer, and with no major aspects shaking things up, today’s mood is yours to direct, Libra. The stillness isn’t uncomfortable—it’s space to breathe. That emotional swell that used to keep you on edge? It’s softer now. Libra, this isn’t a test of your peacekeeping skills. It’s a moment where peace might actually show up without needing to be negotiated.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Scorpio, there’s a kind of honesty today that doesn’t need to be said aloud to be understood. With Pluto retrograde still holding its sextile to Neptune and Saturn, your perception cuts through the fluff. That makes this a sharp day for quiet revelations—the kind that reshape how you carry your power. Scorpio, not everyone sees what you see, and that’s your edge.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Sagittarius, you don’t need the planets to spell it out—your own restlessness is giving you the answers. With no major alignments to distract or direct you, you’re working with raw instinct and whatever’s been sitting in your gut lately. Don’t ignore it. A lack of cosmic “push” doesn’t mean nothing’s happening. Sagittarius, your momentum isn’t gone—it’s just catching its breath.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Capricorn, the Moon squares off with Saturn today, poking holes in the routine you’ve been clinging to. Expect a moment of tension between what you should feel and what you actually feel. You’re not losing your edge—you’re learning where it cuts too deep. Capricorn, pressure doesn’t always mean progress. Let discomfort speak before you shut it down with strategy.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Aquarius, you might feel a little like a signal bouncing off the walls today—clear to yourself, but scrambled in transmission. With no major planetary aspects to guide or interrupt, you’re moving on instinct, and that’s not a bad thing. Aquarius, if something isn’t clicking, don’t rewrite the message. Just change the frequency. Someone out there will get it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Pisces, you could misread the room—or a whole situation—under today’s Moon–Neptune square. That doesn’t mean you’re wrong, just that your internal projector might be throwing its own narrative across someone else’s screen. There’s no shame in needing a second look. Pisces, give yourself permission to revise the script before deciding what it all means. The feelings are real, even if the plot is off.

Pisces monthly horoscope