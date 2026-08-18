Daily Horoscope: August 18, 2026

The sky isn’t done going deep yet. Moon in Scorpio isn’t letting up, stargazer, and today it really means business — squaring Pluto overnight to bring buried things closer to the surface, squaring Jupiter this afternoon to make the emotional weight feel bigger than expected. Take seriously what surfaced last night; it didn’t arrive without a reason. Saturn opposing Venus is building pressure in relationships and desires all week, asking harder questions about what you actually want and who you want it with. The long view holds: Saturn trine Jupiter is a steady hand on the wheel, and the ground beneath all of it is solid. Today is for going inward.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something settled while you were sleeping — Moon trine Mars overnight has a way of doing that, delivering a knowing you didn’t have when you went to bed. Yesterday the drive was foggy and directionless. Today you wake up with a cleaner read on what you actually want to move toward, Aries. Don’t second-guess it. Morning instincts are the right ones to trust.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Yesterday handed you something good. Today, Saturn opposing Venus wants to know what you’ll do with it — not in a punishing way, but in the way of someone who believes you’re capable of more than comfortable. Venus conjunct Makemake is asking the same from a different angle: what do you actually stand for here, Taurus? Good things require tending. Start tending.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Saturn trine Mercury is exact as of yesterday, and today it’s fully operational — the thinking is disciplined, the words have structure, and anything you put your name on right now carries more authority than usual. Jupiter’s still in the mix too, keeping the scope ambitious. You don’t just have a good idea, Gemini. You have the architecture for it. Time to actually build.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon conjunct Haumea bypasses the thinking brain entirely — straight to the body, the gut, the thing you know before you know why. You’ve been doing a lot of processing this week, Cancer. Today you don’t have to process anything. Just trust what you feel without interrogating it first. Your instincts are ahead of your analysis right now. Let them lead.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun trine Eris today is the aspect that gives you permission to do the unexpected thing — not for shock value, but because the most interesting move available right now isn’t the obvious one. You’ve spent two weeks being exactly what everyone expected, Leo. Today the sky is actively making a case for the side of you that catches people off guard. Use it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been staring at the same thing so long you can’t tell if it’s good anymore — that’s not a quality problem, that’s a proximity problem. Step back. Mercury trine Saturn is calling the work solid today, and Saturn doesn’t say that to make you feel better. It says it because it’s true. Stop tinkering, Virgo. The thing is done. Let it go.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Yesterday was easy, and you let yourself enjoy it, which was the right call. Today, Saturn opposing Venus has a follow-up question — one you’ve been putting off because answering it requires wanting something openly, without hedging. You’re good at keeping things comfortable, Libra. Saturn is asking what you actually want underneath the comfort. It won’t stop asking until you tell it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Moon square Pluto in the early hours does its work while you sleep — you wake up and something has rearranged itself, some uncomfortable truth sitting closer to the surface than it was yesterday. That’s not a problem, Scorpio. That’s Pluto doing exactly what it’s supposed to. Whatever came up last night, look at it. It surfaced because it’s ready to move.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Something good arrived yesterday without you having to chase it. Today watch the afternoon — Moon squaring Jupiter makes everything feel bigger and more promising than it is, and the temptation to immediately scale up what’s working will be strong. Let the good thing stay the size it is for now, Sagittarius. It doesn’t need to become a whole thing yet.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn opposing Venus is an interesting pressure point for you — it’s your ruling planet doing the pushing, which means you feel it from the inside. The structure you’ve built is solid. The question being asked today is whether there’s room in it for what you want personally, not just professionally. There is, Capricorn. You’re allowed to want things that don’t fit the plan.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Yesterday validated something you’ve been sitting on, and now you want everyone to know it — that’s Moon squaring Jupiter this afternoon, making the right call feel like it needs an announcement. It doesn’t. The idea stands without you narrating it, Aquarius. Let it move at its own pace. The people who need to get it will get it without you explaining it to death.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Yesterday the path felt like walking through fog with no guarantee of where you’d come out. Today it’s the same fog, but you’re less bothered by it — Moon trine Mars overnight loosened the resistance without making the route any clearer. You don’t need a clear view to move, Pisces. You just needed to stop fighting the fog. There it is.

Pisces monthly horoscope