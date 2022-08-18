Daily Horoscope: August 19, 2022

The moon in Taurus squares off with the sun in Leo at 12:36 AM, which can find us eager to take action or make a decision. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 1:32 AM, encouraging change, and the moon meets Mars in Taurus at 7:06 AM, inspiring strength and determination. The moon enters Gemini at 8:06 AM, urging us to ask questions and share ideas. The mood is open-minded and generous as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries at 11:52 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You may be taking a new approach to finances as the moon meets your ruling planet Mars in Taurus. The moon enters Gemini later on, which can bring a busy, chatty atmosphere!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The day opens with the moon in your sign, Taurus, encouraging you to focus on your emotional and physical needs. The moon enters Gemini later on, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules themes like wealth and security.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini, encouraging you to connect with your feelings! The moon connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries, which can bring a fun, expansive atmosphere in your social life.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The day opens with the moon in Taurus lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, but you may feel pulled to catch up on quiet time as the moon enters Gemini. Make time for rest and relaxation.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Taurus squares off with your astrological ruler, the sun, which is currently in your sign, Leo, finding you making a decision about your career or future. The moon enters Gemini later on, bringing your focus to your social life.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The day opens with the moon in fellow earth sign Taurus, which can find you eager to travel or focus on your studies. You may find yourself in the spotlight as the moon enters Gemini!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, which can find you planning your next vacation! Themes like school, publishing, or sharing your great ideas are also on your mind. Exciting meetings may take place as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The day begins with the moon in your opposite sign Taurus and it connects with both of your ruling planets, Pluto in Capricorn and Mars in Taurus, which can find you connecting with powerful, exciting people. The moon enters Gemini later on, and you’re focused on finances.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The day opens with the moon in Taurus, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list, and the moon enters your opposite sign Gemini later on, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, inspiring fun, romance, and creativity!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in fellow earth sign Taurus inspires romance and creativity—but your focus may be on tackling your to-do list as the moon enters Gemini. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring an expansive atmosphere in your home and family life.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Your focus may be on home and family as the moon moves through Taurus, but the moon enters Gemini later on, inspiring romance and creativity! Inspiring discussions can take place as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Taurus lights up the communication sector of your chart, and you may feel especially confident sharing your ideas as the moon meets Mars in Taurus. The moon enters Gemini later on, shifting your focus to home and family, and the atmosphere feels especially generous as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries.