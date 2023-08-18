Daily Horoscope: August 19, 2023

The moon in practical earth sign Virgo faces off with dreamy Neptune at 2:00 AM, showing us how to be more realistic. The moon harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 4:50 AM, encouraging us to justify the means with the ends. The moon enters social air sign Libra at 7:53 AM, where it will be for the rest of the weekend!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters your chart’s house of partnerships, connecting you to others. After a productive week, spend time nurturing your relationships and thoughtfully reminiscing on the past.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters your chart’s house of work and routine, putting you in the mood to get stuff done this weekend. Ask your lovers, siblings, or friends to run errands with you—laundry can be so intimate, and it doesn’t have to be done alone.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Correct your mistakes as the moon faces off with Neptune across your chart’s axis of legacy and career. Brush your shoulders off! The moon enters your chart’s house of fun and friendship; give yourself some leisure time.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters your chart’s house of home and family, putting you in a restful mood. Spend some time in your domain. Take a moment this weekend to call your family or clean out your closet.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters your chart’s house of communication and commuting, putting you in a chatty mood. There’s something soothing about sitting in a local cafe, talking to some close friends or siblings.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Correct your mistakes as the moon faces off with Neptune across your chart’s axis of relationships, revealing misunderstandings. The moon enters your chart’s house of personal resources. What do you need in order to feel nourished and at peace?

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

After some time spent in autopilot, you’re back in the driver’s seat as the moon enters your sign. Take time to nurture your relationship with yourself, so that your relationships with others can flourish!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

It’s OK to spend some time alone as the moon enters your chart’s house of solitude and rehabilitation. Consider your relationship to your alone time and seclusion. This could be an interesting day for dream interpretation.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Correct your mistakes as the moon faces off with Neptune across your chart’s axis of career and home. The moon enters your chart’s social sector, putting you in the mood to connect with your community. Nurture your relationship to your politics.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, making you more sensitive to these topics. How do you feel about the impact you will leave behind on the earth? What will your legacy be?

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters your chart’s house of travel and higher learning, connecting you to the bigger picture. Who do you know in faraway places? Nurture your relationships with those who are beyond your immediate reach.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Correct your mistakes as the moon faces off with Neptune across your chart’s axis of relationships. Shake off any embarrassment like you meant to do that. The moon enters a transformative sector of your chart, making you more sensitive to others’ needs.