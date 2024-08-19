Daily Horoscope: August 19, 2024

There’s a super Blue Moon today. It’s also one of the final days of a tense opposition between Venus and Saturn retrograde, which has been wreaking havoc on matters of the heart and home. This alignment will start to ease noticeably after today. In the meantime, we ought to stay the course and avoid burning bridges in our haste to get out from under these long-held conflicts.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 19 – April 19

With Mercury retrograde still in full swing, the universe is rife with the potential for mistakes. The stars warn against brash decision-making via a tense square between your ruling planet, Mars, and Saturn retrograde and Venus under Pisces and Virgo, respectively. Be careful not to let your emotions cloud your judgment today, and if possible, avoid settling on any major commitments.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

When it comes to a battle of stubborn wills, the universe will always have the upper hand. Try as we might to push back against the hands of fate, sometimes, the easiest option is to play the cards we’ve been dealt. The Venus-Saturn retrograde opposition offering this lousy hand will eventually fade by week’s end, but until then, focus on what you have, not what you want.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The stars are aligning for some much-needed introspection today, Gemini. As Mercury retrograde encourages us to look inward for potential shortsightedness or undue sacrifice, a motivational trine between Mercury and Eris retrograde offers the energy needed to act on these revelations. Going against the grain isn’t easy, but if it’s for your benefit, it’s absolutely worth it.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As the Moon enters its fullest phase, it locks into a harmonious trine with Jupiter under Gemini. This cosmic energy is versatile, imaginative, and expansive. Today is a great day for reconnecting and recalibrating with your emotional state. Take this opportunity to strengthen a relationship, do a bit of self-care, or whatever else you feel like your heart needs to thrive.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The stars pose an important question to you today. What’s more important to you: being liked by everyone or standing up for what you believe in? A Sun-Uranus square suggests the latter’s risk of alienating others is difficult for you, but on the other hand, a Sun-Eris retrograde trine indicates it’s worth the trouble to stand your ground on this issue.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Interpersonal conflict rarely goes away because we ignore it. Time might help us forget these problems momentarily, but eventually, they will rear their head again. In the final days of the Venus-Saturn retrograde, take this time to look further into the root cause of these challenges. If you take the minor details out of the picture, what bigger issues remain? Start there.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Yesterday’s call to prioritize number one (read: you, Libra) continues today as Venus and Saturn retrograde spend their final hours in direct opposition and Makemake and Ceres retrograde remain in their challenging square. Luckily, the conflict between your ruling planet and Saturn is waning soon. Hold off on your people-pleasing tendencies for a little while longer.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Those gut feelings you’ve been ignoring for weeks now don’t seem to be going away, Scorpio. It’s time to start looking for alternatives. Leaning on a trusted loved one, seeking professional help, or offloading some of your obligations to others can help ease the mental and emotional burden of tackling these obstacles on your own. Allow your community to help you.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As convenient as it would be to shut our emotions off like a toggle switch, this simply isn’t a realistic expectation. A challenging square between Saturn retrograde under Pisces and Jupiter under Gemini indicates a conflict between our emotional needs and our need to expand beyond them. It’s better to address these needs sooner rather than later, Sag.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The final days of the pesky Venus-Saturn retrograde opposition are here, meaning the tensions you’ve been feeling in love and home are finally going to ease up soon. In the meantime, try not to burn any bridges in the process. While it might seem like this has gone on forever, in the grand scheme of things, this issue has only been around for a relatively short amount of time.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A square between Mercury retrograde and Uranus indicates a struggle regarding a mishap or error you wish you could take back and undo. Unfortunately, the only way out of this situation is through it. You’d be better off spending your energy figuring out how to navigate these waters than wasting time and effort backpedaling to get the same or worse result, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Great prosperity lies on your horizon, but you won’t find it within the confines of your comfort zone. First, you’ll have to let go of certain beliefs, fears, or opinions that have been holding you back. This cognitive dissonance looks to be on its way out as Saturn retrograde and Venus’ opposition wanes under your sign, but you’re not totally out of the woods just yet.