Daily Horoscope: August 2, 2018

The Moon in Aries connects with the Sun at 2:03 AM, creating an easygoing and confident energy. But tonight, the Moon clashes with Pluto at 8:17 PM, stirring up deep and intense emotions. The Moon connects with Mercury, which is currently retrograde, at 10:52 PM, encouraging us to think things over.

All Times EST.

The Moon in fellow fire sign Aries inspires you to go on an adventure today as it connects with your ruling planet, the Sun, early this morning. You have something to get off your chest this evening— it’s nothing new, but you feel like you need to express it again.

Issues concerning trust and intimacy come to the fore as the Moon in Aries illuminates a very private sector of your chart. This evening, the Moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde, encouraging you to reflect on your deepest, most complicated emotions.

The Moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, finding you concentrating on your relationships. Intense topics of conversations come up tonight, and you may run into some friends from the past this evening.

You’re in a busy mood today, Scorpio, thanks to the Moon in fiery Aries. The Moon squares off with your ruling planet Pluto early this evening, stirring up drama—watch out for a very intense conversation.

The Moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in a creatively inspired and romantic mood! Relaxing is your prime concern today, but some very deep and intense emotions will arise this evening.

You’re focused on issues concerning your home and family today, Capricorn, so be mindful this evening of some very strong emotions that arise—power struggles are in the air.

The Moon in bright and fiery Aries lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and this evening, you will find yourself having some illuminating conversations with your partners—the information isn’t new, but it is helpful.

Security—the emotional and financial kind—is on your mind today. Tonight, you’re also wondering where you “fit in”—be yourself, Pisces! You can be a chameleon, but if you find yourself feeling inauthentic, say goodbye to the situation.

The Moon is in your sign today, Aries! The world is on your emotional wavelength; however, some very intense topics concerning your career or reputation come up for you to deal with tonight. Fortunately, some good news will come your way, too, as the Moon makes a harmonious connection with Mercury retrograde.

Slow down today, Taurus! Tonight, some deep conversations come up, and as emotional as the vibe may be, you’ll be able to work through some very complicated feelings this evening.

The Moon is in fiery Aries today, Gemini, finding you in a social mood, eager to network and plan for the future. Deep conversations come up this evening, and some exciting news that may be late—but still welcome—comes your way.