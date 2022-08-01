Daily Horoscope: August 2, 2022

The moon enters relationship-oriented Libra at 12:06 AM, and unexpected fun may arrive as Venus in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus at 8:25 AM. A flirtatious energy flows! The moon opposes Jupiter in Aries at 4:27 PM—be careful not to over-indulge. The moon mingles with the sun in Leo at 8:13 PM, inspiring confidence and creativity. Venus connects with Mars in Taurus at 10:00 PM, bringing passion and connection!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Libra, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! Venus in Cancer connects with Uranus and Mars, both in Taurus, which can find you making exciting changes at home and in your personal life.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your focus may be on getting your to-do list completed as the moon enters Libra. Your ruling planet Venus is in Cancer, encouraging open-hearted communication, and exciting discussions can take place as Venus connects with Uranus and Mars, both in Taurus.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, inspiring romance and creativity! Excitement flows as Venus in Cancer connects with Uranus and Mars, both in Taurus: You may be exploring some dreams and fantasies.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters Libra, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your home and family. Venus in Cancer finds you feeling attractive, and unexpected social connections can form as Venus connects with Uranus and Mars, both in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon enters Libra, activating the communication sector of your chart. You can feel especially popular and creatively inspired as Venus in Cancer connects with Uranus and Mars, both in Taurus!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters Libra, illuminating the financial sector of your chart. Venus in Cancer connects with Uranus and Mars, both in Taurus, which may find you making exciting social connections.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon enters your sign today, Libra, encouraging you to focus on self love! Your ruling planet Venus is currently in Cancer, and today it connects with Uranus and Mars, both in Taurus, which can find you feeling especially popular! Unexpected support may come your way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to slow down and rest, but Venus in fellow water sign Cancer connects with Uranus and Mars, both in Taurus, inspiring an exciting, dynamic atmosphere in your relationships.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Your focus can turn to your social life as the moon enters Libra today. Venus in Cancer connects with Uranus and Mars, both in Taurus, which may inspire you to make some exciting changes and upgrades.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Your attention can shift to your career today as the moon enters Libra. Venus in Cancer connects with Uranus and Mars, both in Taurus, which could bring an unexpected romantic connection or burst of creative inspiration!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, which might find you planning your next trip. Venus in Cancer connects with your ruling planet Uranus and Mars, both in Taurus, inspiring you to make exciting changes at home and in your personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon enters Libra, which can find you and your partners (in love or business) discussing money or other shared resources. Venus in Cancer connects with Uranus and Mars, both in Taurus, perhaps bringing exciting news or romance!