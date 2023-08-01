Daily Horoscope: August 2, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 11:44 AM, which may stir surprising feelings. We might be in the mood to take a risk! We’re also reassessing what really matters as the moon opposes Venus retrograde in Leo at 5:15 PM. It would be wise to take some time to reflect on what’s truly important to you before making a sudden change. The moon enters deep feeling Pisces at 11:05 PM, helping us explore our emotions on a profound level.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Surprises may pop up in your social life as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus! The moon opposes Venus retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo, finding you having deep discussions about the truth of what’s meaningful to you and your partners and creative collaborators. The moon enters Pisces, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which could find you making an exciting move in your career. The moon opposes your ruling planet Venus, now retrograde in Leo, and you’re assessing what’s truly important as you pursue your calling in life. The moon enters Pisces, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Surprising news may be shared as the moon in fellow air sign Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon opposes Venus retrograde in Leo, which could find you rethinking your approach to communication. Your focus turns to your career and your life in the public eye as the moon enters Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

An unexpected opportunity may arise as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon opposes Venus retrograde in Leo, which can find you rethinking your approach to money. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, and you may be planning your next journey.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making big shifts in your relationships or your life in the public eye. You could be teaming up with someone unexpected, and as the moon opposes Venus retrograde in your sign, you may be reconsidering how you want to show up in relationships, romantic or otherwise. The moon enters Pisces, finding you and a partner discussing finances.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You could be breaking out of your usual routine as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus. The moon opposes Venus retrograde in Leo, finding you rethinking your approach to finances. The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Surprising feelings might pop up as the moon in fellow air sign Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus; you may learn something unexpected about your needs or a partner’s needs. The moon opposes your ruling planet Venus, now retrograde in Leo, finding you rethinking which social circles deserve your time commitment. The moon enters Pisces, and you’re busy tackling your to-do list.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Surprising changes could be taking place in your personal life as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus—but change can be good, Scorpio! The moon opposes Venus retrograde in Leo, finding you rethinking your work-life balance. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring romance and creativity!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Surprising news could arrive as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon opposes Venus retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo, encouraging deep discussions about wants and values. You could be shifting your approach to communication. The moon enters Pisces, bringing your focus to home and family.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An unexpected gift may be shared, but do watch your spending as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus and opposes Venus retrograde in Leo. The moon enters Pisces, encouraging communication.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in your sign, Aquarius, squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making big shake-ups at home, and you’re addressing important issues in your relationships as the moon opposes Venus retrograde in Leo. The moon enters Pisces, bringing your focus to finances.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Surprising news may be shared as the moon in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon opposes Venus retrograde in Leo, which can find you rethinking your beauty routine. The moon enters your sign, Pisces, encouraging you to focus on self care, and explore and express your emotions.