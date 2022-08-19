Daily Horoscope: August 20, 2022

Action planet Mars enters logical air sign Gemini at 3:56 AM, inspiring our wit and perhaps bringing an uptick in communication. This can be an exciting time for negotiations, especially as the moon in Gemini mingles with Venus in Leo at 5:09 AM, encouraging us to discuss what’s valuable and important.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars enters Gemini today, revving up the communication sector of your chart! This may be a busy time for research, discussions, and paperwork. You could be taking action toward a goal or around an issue in your local neighborhood.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Addressing financial matters and growing your wealth may be on your mind as Mars enters Gemini. The moon in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Leo, which can find you focused on sprucing up your home.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Mars enters your sign today, Gemini: You may feel a burst of energy, confidence, or willpower! The moon is also in your sign, and it connects with sweet Venus in Leo, which can bode well for communication.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Action planet Mars enters Gemini today, which can find you feeling especially imaginative and creative, but you may also feel quite restless! Make time for meditation, and engage in your favorite creative outlets. Find healthy ways to express your anger; repressing it won’t help!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Warrior planet Mars enters Gemini today, which can find you very focused on achieving your vision for the future. This could be a powerful time for team work. Drama might be stirred in your social life! You may be very energized to connect with new groups at this time.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

This can be a very exciting time in your career as Mars enters Gemini. Great progress toward a goal may be achieved. You could be stealing the spotlight with your precision and wit!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Action planet Mars enters fellow air sign Gemini today, activating the travel and education sector of your chart. This may be a busy time for you, as you travel the world or study new topics! You could be energized to publish something or share a big idea at this time.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars enters Gemini, which can find you eager to settle a debt or resolve lingering issues. The moon is also in Gemini at this time, and it mingles with Venus in Leo, which may bode well for you professionally.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

A busy atmosphere flows around relationships as Mars enters Gemini! You may be connecting with plenty of new people. You could witness a partner take charge in some exciting way! Your partners, in love, business, or otherwise, might be acting in a very decisive, direct manner.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The mood is very productive as Mars enters Gemini; you might be starting a new gig or new project! You may be ending an old habit or committing to a new routine. You can be inspired to get reorganized and get rid of things you no longer need.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Action planet Mars enters fellow air sign Gemini today, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! A big boost of passion may arrive! Creative blocks can be busted. You could be especially eager to let loose and party.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Your focus turns to home and family as Mars enters Gemini. You may be planning a move or renovation, or addressing an issue with a housemate or family member. Or you might simply be focused on themes like security and privacy!