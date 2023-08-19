Daily Horoscope: August 20, 2023

It’s easy to be in touch with our feelings and desires as the moon in Libra connects with Venus, which is still retrograde in Leo, at 4:07 PM. This is a helpful aspect for dates and organizing your closet.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Connect with your feelings about love and romance as the moon harmonizes with Venus. Reminisce about all of the ways things have gone right, and give thanks!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You know your body better than anyone else. Feel things out as the moon harmonizes with Venus, connecting you to helpful insights about what you need and crave most.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re feeling out relationship issues as the moon connects with Venus, making it easier for you to get some clarity of the heart. When you know what’s right, it feels right!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re able to intuit what makes you feel safest as the moon connects with Venus. This can be a good time to write down a list of what you’re grateful for, and to count your blessings.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Self-expression flows as the moon gently connects with Venus. You can better communicate and empathize under this aspect. Express your desires!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You’re figuring out how to feel safe, and have all of your bases covered, as the moon gently connects with Venus. You might feel more comfortable being cautious right now, but is caution what you want?

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in your sign puts you in an empathetic way. You’re able to feel out what you want your future to be, and give thanks for how you have manifested your visions of utopia thus far.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

What can you do to feel like you’re contributing to society? Doing good deeds feels rewarding as the moon connects with Venus, encouraging you to make up for past mistakes.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You can feel connected to your political views and beliefs as the moon harmonizes with Venus. Imagine what your perfect world looks like. Now what can be done about it?

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Collaboration works well as Venus harmonizes with the moon. Consider the ways that your life’s work is compatible with that of others. Not everything needs to be done alone!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Conversations flow as the moon connects with Venus, opening the channels for you to share your thoughts. Let your feelings and ideas be known, especially on matters of the heart.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Consider the ways that you are compensated for your work as the moon connects with Venus. Do you feel like you’re satisfied with the payoff of your devotion? Practice gratitude.