Daily Horoscope: August 20, 2024

As we continue to feel the aftershock of yesterday’s super Blue Moon, our lunar neighbor locks into opposition with the Sun and Mercury retrograde. This celestial alignment piles conflict on chaos as the Sun and Moon illuminate internal strife and Mercury retrograde muddies our way of communicating and expressing it. Give everyone—including yourself—a little extra grace today as we navigate this tense, emotionally raw time.

Aries: March 19 – April 19

The most rewarding parts of life can often come from the greatest challenges. As the dual square with Saturn retrograde and Venus continue with your ruling sign, Mars, this fiery planet also forms a favorable sextile with the Sun under Leo, suggesting that the silver lining of your recent obstacles is finally about to peek through the storm clouds. Hold fast, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Whether or not we appreciate their presence, our emotions are valuable guideposts that we’d be wise not to ignore. A challenging alignment between the potent, almost-full Moon and Uranus under your sign indicates an unexpected emotional reaction made more difficult by a Venus-Mars square. Listen to what your heart is saying; it’s clearly trying to get a message through.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Perhaps the reason a certain conflict in your life remains unresolved is that you need to change the way you approach the conversation. Communication is always a two-way street; rarely is anyone ever faultless. Mercury’s square with Uranus implies this change-up will be awkward at first, but your ruling planet’s opposition with the Moon reinforces its necessity.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

With the still almost-full Moon directly opposing Mercury retrograde, your heart will be extra sensitive today. Guard your peace by avoiding unnecessary conflict and speaking your mind clearly. A conversation without respect for one’s inner state and capacity to hold space in that moment is hardly a conversation worth having. Don’t be afraid to ask for another day to think.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The square between the Sun and Uranus continues, perpetuating certain conflicts or challenges in your life. Luckily, your ruling celestial body also forms a positive sextile with Haumea, suggesting that any unexpected hiccups should be handled easily. Trust your inner voice, and let your experience inform what to do next. You’ve done this before. You can do it again, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

No one gets it right 100% of the time — not the people who are supposed to know you the best, and not even you, Virgo. You mustn’t let your ego get so bruised by a mistake that you’re too embarrassed or stubborn to see a way forward. Keep your ego in check as a Mercury-Moon opposition and Venus-Mars square tempts your pride to swell.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Only you can set the boundaries you need to protect your heart, mind, and spirit. No one else. As Venus in Virgo and Mars in Gemini form a square with one another, you might feel especially obligated to give more of yourself than you have to offer. Venus calls for a more pragmatic approach. Your time and energy are not for others to assign.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Neptune retrograde continues to be an important player in your celestial alignment, calling you to dive deeper into your imagination and dreams. There will always be a million reasons not to start something or to wait for another day. The cosmos, however, posits the idea that today is actually right now. There’s no time to act like the present, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Emotional conflict is like a weed. If you don’t rip it out at the roots, you can expect it to rear its head again within a matter of weeks. Jupiter’s ongoing struggle with Saturn retrograde indicates a growing stagnancy made worse by your inability or unwillingness to identify the underlying cause of this issue. Find the root, resolve the issue.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

If you have to bend over backward to bargain your way into a new responsibility, then how manageable could it be? Jupiter’s ever-expansive nature is directly at odds with Saturn retrograde’s calling to stay put and avoid adding more to your plate. For the sake of yourself and your immediate community, you have to be honest about what you can take on.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Unexpected conflicts or change-ups under yesterday’s full Moon feel particularly potent as our lunar neighbor flies under your sign. Meanwhile, the Moon forms a square with Uranus, signaling tension. Allow this to serve as a celestial warning to keep a close eye on your emotions today. Don’t let your desire to be independent alienate you from people who are only trying to help.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The positive sextile between Neptune and Pluto retrograde indicates significant change ahead, which presents its own set of anxieties and worries. However, the favorable energy between these two planets suggests the change is one you might not be able to fully appreciate until you’re on the other side. There’s only one way to find out, Pisces — keep moving forward.