Daily Horoscope: August 20, 2025

Wednesday’s sky has range. A Leo Moon makes confident aspects to Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus, encouraging emotional risks that feel oddly safe—like screaming into a pillow and realizing it helped. Venus gets pulled into the mix, too, adding tenderness to whatever confronts us. There’s also a brush with Pluto, which may prod a few power dynamics we’d rather ignore. Stargazer, today offers a chance to notice where love shows up as structure and where structure shows up as restriction. It’s a day for asking better questions, not forcing tidy answers. Don’t be surprised if something unspoken starts to make perfect sense.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The day may not come with fireworks, but Aries, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in challenge. With no major cosmic nudges, what emerges now is internal. Whether it’s restlessness, boredom, or a sense of pressure, check your pace before bulldozing forward. Sometimes the harder battle isn’t with the world—but with the urge to always be in motion.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Moon cozies up to Venus today, Taurus, and the pull toward comfort could feel magnetic. That craving for sweetness—for affection, softness, or aesthetic ease—might tempt you to pause everything else. Midday might bring a moment where beauty feels like the only thing that makes sense. That’s not lazy. That’s nourishment. Let yourself want what soothes you without explanation.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Gemini, the sextile between Mercury and Makemake is still on deck, giving your natural curiosity a bit more edge than usual. You may notice yourself obsessing over the “how” behind something instead of settling for the surface explanation. It’s a good day for experimentation—nothing too serious, just testing theories and asking better questions. Keep it playful, but don’t underestimate your instincts.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Cancer, today’s Moon tour is doing the most—trining Saturn and Neptune, opposing Pluto, sextiling Uranus, and cozying up to Venus before stepping into Leo. That’s a lot of emotional terrain to cover, and you’ll likely feel all of it. Don’t rush to solve what’s shifting. Let each emotional wave say what it needs to, then decide what’s worth holding onto.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Trines from Chiron and Eris may illuminate where pride has masked vulnerability, but not in a way that drags you into a spiral. If anything, it feels empowering to admit what’s still healing. Leo, you’re allowed to carry strength and softness at once. The sextile to Haumea keeps creativity flowing. Let instinct guide what you give shape to today.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re sharper than usual today, Virgo, but not in a way that cuts — more in a way that slices clean through distraction. With Mercury still sextile Makemake, little ideas can lead to real traction. If something catches your attention, explore it. You might surprise yourself with what you create when you’re not trying so hard to be useful.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

It’s easy to romanticize the past today, Libra, but be mindful of where that leaves your present. With the Moon and Venus in conjunction, nostalgia might tug harder than usual — especially when you’re feeling emotionally exposed. You deserve sweetness that exists in real time, not just memory. Choose the connection that’s still choosing you back.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

A Moon-Pluto opposition can hit like an emotional spotlight, Scorpio. You might catch yourself reacting more strongly than expected, especially around power dynamics or old wounds. Don’t confuse control with connection. You don’t need to outmaneuver anyone today. What matters most is whether you feel safe showing up — not whether you can keep the upper hand.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A square with Ceres could crank up the tension between craving independence and needing comfort. Sagittarius, you like your freedom unbothered—but today might challenge that. If someone leans on you emotionally, don’t bolt. Consider what nurturance actually looks like in your world. It may not be soft blankets and soup, but it can still feel like home.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon trines Saturn retrograde today, offering a moment to reconnect with long-range goals that actually feel worth it. Capricorn, you already run on discipline—but today, let it be grounded in something more personal than pressure. You don’t have to prove anything. It’s enough to simply remember what you’re building and why it still matters to you.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Moon forms a sextile to Uranus today, nudging some dormant brilliance back to the surface. Aquarius, your instinct to zig when others zag is more than a personality quirk—it’s an asset. You’re not here to be predictable. Let that internal spark guide your choices today, even if they make someone else raise an eyebrow.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With the Moon trine Neptune, your ruling planet, intuition isn’t a whisper—it’s a full conversation. Pisces, there’s something poetic about the way you interpret the world today. Others might miss the signal, but you don’t. Let yourself float a little. That surreal idea, strange dream, or emotional nudge? It’s trying to lead you somewhere important.

Pisces monthly horoscope