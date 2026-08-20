Daily Horoscope: August 20, 2026

The decisions you’ve been making all week are starting to show their shape. Saturn opposing Venus hits exact tomorrow, stargazer — the pressure on relationships, desires, and what you’re actually asking for is now at full weight. Uranus squaring the Sun is freshly active, pushing against anyone who thought their direction was already settled. The morning has grace in it: Moon sextiling Pluto and trining Neptune through midday keeps instincts clear and receptive channels open — use that window before the afternoon. Moon opposing Uranus brings restlessness and the urge to scrap things that don’t need scrapping. Hold steady. Tonight the Moon moves into Sagittarius and the week exhales. You’re almost there.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Yesterday you finally picked the thing and started moving, which felt right. Today, hold onto that — Moon opposing Uranus this afternoon has a way of throwing something unexpected into a plan that was working fine, just to see what you do with it. Don’t overcorrect, Aries. An interruption isn’t a sign you chose wrong. It’s just Thursday doing what Thursday does. Keep going.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Saturn opposing Venus hits exact tomorrow, and today has that eve-of-exact feeling — the pressure fully arrived, nowhere left to defer to. Whatever you said or decided this week, you’re about to find out what it’s made of. That’s not as frightening as it sounds, Taurus. The buildup is always harder than the thing itself. Tomorrow the pressure peaks. Today you just have to hold.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury moving into conjunction with the Sun is a different energy than the week you just had. Jupiter made your ideas travel far; Saturn made them structural. Now Mercury merging with the Sun means what you say starts revealing more about who you are than what you know. That’s not a warning, Gemini. It’s an invitation. Say what actually means something to you.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Two days of carrying something you couldn’t quite put into words, and today around noon Moon trine Neptune gives it a shape — not a speech, not a fully formed explanation, just enough form that you can finally hold it up and look at it. That’s what you needed, Cancer. Not the words. Just the shape. You’ll know what to do with it from here.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Uranus squaring the Sun today means the disruption isn’t internal — it’s coming from somewhere external, something or someone pushing against the direction you’ve committed to this week. Yesterday the doubt was inside your own head. Today you have to hold your ground against something actually in front of you. You don’t have to be demonstrative about it, Leo. Just don’t move.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury moving toward conjunction with the Sun is the aspect where thinking stops being purely analytical and starts getting personal — what you believe about yourself showing up in how you process everything else. Today, notice where your thoughts are being colored by self-doubt versus where they’re just accurate, Virgo. Those are two different things. You’re good enough at this to tell them apart.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

If you said it yesterday, today is the morning after — someone knows what you want and the instinct is to immediately soften it, walk it back, make it more palatable. Don’t. Saturn opposing Venus exact tomorrow means this is the moment the wanting gets to just exist without you managing it, Libra. You don’t have to resolve anything today. Just let it stand.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Moon sextiling Pluto today is a different feeling than what’s been running this week — not pressure, not confrontation, just steady integration. What felt destabilizing Monday is starting to feel like ground, Scorpio. That’s Pluto doing its actual job: not just surfacing what’s uncomfortable, but turning it into something you can stand on. You did the work. Here’s what comes after.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Midday Moon trine Neptune makes the big vision feel urgent and alive again — that’s just your natural frequency, nothing wrong with it. The afternoon Moon opposing Uranus is the part to watch: restlessness, the urge to scrap what’s working for something shinier. Don’t, Sagittarius. The structure you’ve been building all week is the right one. Let the afternoon pass before making any calls.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

All week you’ve been auditing — what still fits, what you’ve outgrown, what you’ve been carrying out of obligation rather than choice. Saturn opposing Venus hits exact tomorrow, and the audit is done, Capricorn. You have everything you need. The next move isn’t more assessment — it’s a decision. Saturn retrograde means it has to come from the inside. You already know what it is.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Moon opposing Uranus this afternoon means someone’s going to push back on the approach — not the goal, just how you’re getting there. The instinct is to explain yourself, lay out the reasoning, make them understand. Resist it, Aquarius. You don’t owe anyone a full breakdown of your process. The work is sound. Keep going and let the results do the talking.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Yesterday Neptune retrograde asked what you’re actually moving toward. Today, Moon trine Neptune at noon is where the answer comes — not as a conclusion you reasoned your way to, but as something that arrives fully formed while you’re not trying. That’s how it works for you, Pisces. Stop reaching for it. Let it find you. It already knows where you are.

Pisces monthly horoscope