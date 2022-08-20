Daily Horoscope: August 21, 2022

The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 3:04 AM, imbuing us with a sense of purpose and composure. Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 3:40 AM, which can find us dealing with misunderstandings or delays. Be mindful of fibs and exaggerations. This could be a great time to practice accepting the unknown!

The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 9:47 AM, which could find us feeling sensitive, and the moon squares off with Mercury in Virgo at 10:29 AM, kicking up communication. The moon connects with the sun in Leo at 6:06 PM, which can bring a boost of confidence, and the moon enters creative, intuitive water sign Cancer at 8:29 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Misunderstandings around schedules or projects may arise as Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, so this would be a wise time to pause, reassess, and restate expectations…or simply take a break! Catch up on rest. Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Cancer.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which may stir up miscommunications in your social life. Don’t jump to conclusions or rush in making decisions. The moon enters Cancer, perhaps bringing information your way.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Virgo, opposes Neptune in Pisces, which could make for confusion and delays. Slow down and take a break! The moon enters Cancer, bringing your focus to themes like security and wealth.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Misunderstandings may arise as Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Take it slow. Make time to daydream, but don’t let your imagination run away from you! The moon enters your sign, Cancer, encouraging you to focus on your physical and emotional wellbeing.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which can find you feeling overwhelmed or confused about issues regarding finances, expectations, or shared responsibilities. Get clear on your boundaries and be mindful of exaggerations. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to catch up on rest and quality time with yourself.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury, currently in your sign, opposes Neptune in Pisces, which can stir up confusion or misunderstandings in your partnerships. If there are trust issues, they could surface at this time. The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart and encouraging intellectual connection.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which can find you dealing with miscommunications and scheduling issues. Take it slow! The moon enters Cancer, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and encouraging you to reflect on themes like success and legacy.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Misunderstandings may stir insecurities in your social life as Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Take it slow and don’t jump to conclusions. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring you to plan your next adventure.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which can find the lines between your public and private lives blurred: It may be time to set boundaries. The moon enters Cancer, bringing your focus to finances and shared resources.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Misunderstandings and delays may take place as Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Information overload might find you feeling burned out. Take some time to rest! Be mindful of fibs and exaggerations. The moon enters Cancer, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Mercury in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, which can find you navigating confusion about money or shared resources. It may be time to reassess responsibilities and boundaries. The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer, encouraging you to focus on wellness.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mercury in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Neptune, which is now in your sign, finding you and your partners confronting misunderstandings. Themes like trust and boundaries may come to the fore. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring romance and creativity.