Daily Horoscope: August 21, 2023

We confront a seedy underbelly with grace as the moon in Libra clashes with power planet Pluto at 4:19 PM. Peace and calm come as the moon connects with the sun at 4:30 PM, connecting us to our happiness.

The moon enters magical Scorpio at 7:22 PM. Go deep!

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for July!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Hidden feelings about your relationships surface as the moon clashes with power planet Pluto. The moon enters your chart’s house of intimacy, intensifying your sensitivity to other people’s needs.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You can feel more positive about your work and chores as the moon connects with the sun. The moon enters your chart’s house of relationships, intensifying your sensitivity about interpersonal dynamics.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Hidden feelings about intimate relationships surface as the moon clashes with Pluto. The moon enters your chart’s house of work and routine, intensifying your sensitivity to your health and daily responsibilities.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re confronting injustices in your home and family relationships as the moon clashes with power planet Pluto, showing you what’s hidden. The moon enters your chart’s house of play and leisure, intensifying your creative drive.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You can feel a sense of peace and calm as the moon connects with the sun, helping you move through the day with optimism. The moon enters your chart’s house of rest and home, intensifying your need for privacy and extra sleep.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters your chart’s house of communication and learning, which can put you in a more intuitive or empathetic place. This is a good time to practice your psychic abilities or learn about remote viewing.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re confronting injustices in your home life as the moon clashes with power planet Pluto, revealing hidden information. The moon enters your chart’s house of personal resources, intensifying your sensitivity about money matters.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Tap into your peace as the moon connects with the sun, helping you feel like you’re in the right place at the right time. The moon enters your sign, intensifying your sensitivity about your immediate needs, as well as your relationships.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

After a socially invigorating weekend, it’s time for some alone time. The moon enters your chart’s house of solitude, intensifying the urge to get some space and think deeply about it all!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You can confront your shadow or deeply rooted patterns as the moon clashes with power planet Pluto. The moon enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, intensifying the Capricorn urge to accomplish your goals.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You can reach calm understanding with others as the sun connects with the moon, bringing peace. The moon enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, intensifying your drive to be seen and understood.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters your chart’s house of spirituality and travel, intensifying your Piscean urge to consider realities far beyond your own. You just might be in the mood to bear your heart.