Daily Horoscope: August 21, 2024

The Moon, which still appears full from our Earthly vantage point, conjoins with Saturn retrograde today. Whatever burdensome obligations or responsibilities we’ve been putting off, Saturn retrograde promises to add a dash of emotional complication to the mix. Now is not the time for sweeping things under the rug. There is a way to say your piece while also speaking with love, and that’s precisely what the stars are calling us to do today.

Aries: March 19 – April 19

Unfortunately, what’s good for our spirit doesn’t always translate to good for our heart. As Mercury retrograde and Eris retrograde rile one another up in your cosmic alignment, you might feel more inclined to speak your truth—which you absolutely should. But be prepared for the potential consequences with people who aren’t ready to hear what you have to say.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s only so much fighting we can do against the hands of fate until we start becoming counterproductive and self-deprecating. The cosmos have laid their cards on the table, so to speak. It’s time to start strategizing with what you have instead of wishing for something else. Indeed, the quicker you start, the easier this whole process will become, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

We can use our past hurt for two things: perpetuating or preventing it in others. A trine between Mercury retrograde and Eris retrograde suggests you’re ripe to choose the latter, but Chiron retrograde’s nearby presence will make the former more appealing. Remember, Gemini: your pain won’t go away just because you made sure someone else is feeling it, too.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Interpersonal conflict won’t go away just because you and the other party ignore it. It will only fester inside each of you in ways that neither of you can control in the other person. As the Moon aligns with Saturn retrograde today, the stars urge you to handle these emotional challenges head-on. Otherwise, you’re liable to keep butting up against the same issue.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Be wary of letting your particularly sensitive pride convince you that a molehill is a mountain. Unexpected mishaps are to be expected in life. Don’t let small mistakes spiral into larger ones because you refuse to let them go. As the Sun-Uranus square continues, allow Haumea’s instinctual energy and Eris’ fiery, rebellious spirit to motivate you to keep moving forward.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde forms a harmonious trine with Eris retrograde today, motivating us to stand up for what we believe in, whether an idea, a person, or otherwise. A square between Mercury and Uranus suggests this pushback against the status quo will come with its set of challenges, but you’re more than well-equipped to handle whatever obstacles arise, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

An ongoing Venus-Mars square indicates heightened emotions and energy, which could manifest in a positive or negative light. The stars urge you to keep an eye on your emotional state today. As tempting as it might be to act on our feelings as they arise, this can often lead to hasty decisions. Allow yourself to experience these emotions, but don’t let them control you.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your celestial alignment has been urging you to trust yourself for months now, and as the Sun forms a positive sextile with Haumea on the cusp of Libra and your sign, now is an ideal time to act on your instincts. Take solace in the fact that even if you take a leap and fall, you have a community willing to catch and uplift you.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

As your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Venus clash in your celestial alignment, problems with overextended resources are liable to appear. Take note of where you invest your money, time, and attention. While these might seem like small expenditures individually, they become a heavy burden when added together. Perhaps it’s time to ease the load and let some things go.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There is more than one way to climb the ladder of success, Cap. Be wary of allowing your mind to settle on any particular method, as this can shut out more effective possibilities down the road. As expansive Jupiter and dutiful Saturn clash with one another, the stars urge you to explore all your possibilities before pigeonholing yourself into a lousy situation.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A mindset in any one way is a dangerous thing, Aquarius. Don’t underestimate the nuance a relationship, situation, or otherwise might contain. While it might seem like you have all the answers, you mustn’t close yourself off to the very real chance that you don’t. A Uranus-Mercury retrograde square indicates there might be more to this story than you realize.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Emotions are liable to run hot today as the remnants of the full Moon conjoin with Saturn retrograde under your sign. Be prepared for tense conversations or unexpected conflict; in that same breath, prepare to handle them as they come. Saturn retrograde has no interest in sweeping things under the rug for another day. Indeed, there’s no time like the present, Pisces.