Daily Horoscope: August 21, 2026

The week kept its promise. Venus opposing Saturn hits exact this morning, stargazer — the pressure that’s been building since Monday peaks and then starts releasing. That’s how exact aspects work: the thing you’ve been bracing for arrives, turns out to be survivable, and then the air actually clears. The Moon in Sagittarius trines Jupiter and Saturn both today — optimism grounded, structure warmed up, which is the right Friday combination. Mercury moving toward conjunction with the Sun keeps communication personal and direct through the end of the week. Whatever you said or decided since Monday is going to hold. Take that into the weekend. You did the work. The week delivered.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Moon moving into Sagittarius overnight is the air-under-your-wings feeling you’ve been waiting for all week — lighter, faster, more like yourself. Mars in Cancer has been asking you to feel your way through everything since Monday, and you did it, even when it didn’t come naturally. That’s the whole point, Aries. Today you get to just move. Take the win into the weekend.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus opposition Saturn hits exact this morning — the aspect you’ve been bracing for all week. Here’s what nobody mentions: the moment it actually arrives, it’s less frightening than the anticipation was. Something resolves today, Taurus. Not perfectly, not without adjustment, but enough that you can finally see what you’re working with. That’s not a bad Friday. That’s a good one.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury trine the Moon today is the follow-through on everything you put out there this week — the thinking and the feeling in easy alignment, what you said landing the way you meant it. That doesn’t always happen, Gemini. This week you took a risk with your words, and today the sky confirms it connected. Take that into the weekend. You earned it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A week of heavy emotional work and today your ruling body is in Sagittarius — about as different from Scorpio as it gets. Moon trine Jupiter this morning puts lift under the whole day: lighter, more forward-facing, like coming up for air after a long dive. You processed a lot this week, Cancer. Today you get to breathe. Take the weekend and actually rest.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Yesterday something pushed against you, and you didn’t move. That’s the whole story, and it’s a better one than it sounds. Uranus squaring the Sun is still active, but it’s Friday, Leo — whatever tried to destabilize your direction this week didn’t work. Take that into the weekend. Some weeks the win is just not budging. This was one of them.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury trine the Moon today gives the analytical brain a Friday it actually deserves — warmer, less interrogative, more willing to accept that things went well this week without immediately looking for what you missed. You’ve been doing a lot of careful work, Virgo. Today the sky is giving you permission to stop checking it. The week held up. Let it close on that.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You spent all week saying what you want — clearly, without hedging — and today Venus opposition Saturn hits exact, which is the sky responding. Not a verdict, not a punishment, just the natural consequence of wanting something openly: things start moving. That’s unfamiliar territory, Libra. You’re used to managing outcomes before they happen. Today something is happening that you didn’t orchestrate. Stay in it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

After a week of excavating things you’d rather have left alone, today asks nothing — Moon trine Saturn through the afternoon just makes the ground feel reliable, which is exactly what you need after everything that came up. You did hard work this week, Scorpio, and most people wouldn’t have looked at any of it. Take Friday as the exhale it is. You’ve earned the weekend.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The Moon is in your sign today, and it trined Jupiter overnight — Friday in your own energy, which is a better send-off than you usually get. All the structure-building and restraint you practiced this week wasn’t the opposite of who you are, Sagittarius. It was the foundation. Stand on it and feel good about what you built. Go enjoy the weekend.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrograde opposing Venus hits exact today, and for you that’s less of a confrontation than it sounds — you spent all week getting honest about what you’re carrying versus what you’ve just been holding out of habit. Today the decision you made internally starts having external shape. That’s not a verdict, Capricorn. That’s just what happens when you finally choose something and mean it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You didn’t over-explain yesterday and today that looks like the right call — the work is standing without your narration, which is how you actually know it’s good. Uranus sextile Jupiter closes out today, ending a long window of expanded reception for your ideas. Take stock of what you put out there, Aquarius. That’s a body of work. Own it going into the weekend.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The answer you stopped reaching for found you yesterday, which means today you’re holding something you weren’t sure you’d get. The hard part for you, Pisces, is always the same: deciding what you have is enough to actually start moving on. It is. You don’t need the full picture. You have what you need. Go into the weekend and do something with it.

Pisces monthly horoscope