Daily Horoscope: August 22, 2022

The moon in nurturing water sign Cancer squares off with Jupiter, the planet of growth, at 12:09 PM, inspiring intuitive action. Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 5:58 PM, providing multiple possible explanations and inspiring curiosity about the framework of things. Thoughts are getting organized as Virgo season begins at 11:16 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You’re taking a big step as the moon squares off with confident Jupiter. No bureaucracy stands a chance against your brain power as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto! Virgo season begins, inspiring you to keep busy. Use this time to invite new habits into your life.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The past month found you getting everything in place and now the sun moves into fellow earth sign Virgo, and you can trust the process. Things are running more smoothly, so you can take time to enjoy the last drops of summer.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You see through to the other side as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of transformation. You might be able to keep things going forever, even after they end. Virgo season will give you more time to rest and make time for being a homebody.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in your sign clashes with optimistic Jupiter. With some faith you can make a change that is aligned with the bigger picture. You’re able to see all sides of the story as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto. Virgo season finds you eager to read and learn useful skills.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

What wisdom does the sun have to offer you on its final hours through your sign, Leo? The sun leaves its parting gifts of self-awareness, and it enters a part of your chart associated with self-esteem and other resources. You have plenty to offer yourself!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You might be wondering the ultimate goal of your social life as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of subtext. You can read very deeply into your social situations, allowing you to show up fully as yourself. Virgo season begins, and matters of authenticity and identity are illuminated.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your relationships inspire you to achieve greatness as the moon clashes with Jupiter. It’s a heroic mood! Your intuition is heightened as Mercury harmonizes with Pluto. As Virgo season begins, you focus less on socializing and more on spending some time alone.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Take a bow as Leo season closes out: It’s the grand finale, and all eyes are on you! With the sun moving into your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, the coming weeks are marked by a sense that anything is possible, with a little planning, that is. Goals without plans are just wishes.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You’re doing something that requires a lot of trust as the moon clashes with your hopeful planetary ruler, Jupiter. Think of it as an investment in your happiness! You’re pulling strings as cunning Mercury harmonizes with Pluto. Spend today considering your driving beliefs, because Virgo season will ask you to manifest them!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Trust is being shaped in your relationships as the moon clashes with Jupiter, the planet of beliefs. You’re able to justify anything and explore the depths of your knowledge as cerebral Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto. As the sun moves into your chart’s house of expanded horizons, consider what you need to let go of before reaching the next level.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Take these final hours of Leo season to see your partners in a way that warms your heart. Take this gaze with you into the next month, as the sun moves through an intimate sector of your chart, deepening relationships.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

What are you doing to keep the fun going? The moon clashes with jolly Jupiter, your planetary ruler, showing you taking an active part in making happiness happen! The sun moves into your chart’s house of relationships, providing clarity around what you look for in any sort of level partnership.