Daily Horoscope: August 22, 2024

We’re riding the cusp of Virgo season today, and what better way to shift our focus toward the pragmatic and goal-oriented than with a waning gibbous Moon and Neptune retrograde conjunction? This potent combination calls us to let go of things that are holding us back from our true ambitions—whether professional, romantic, personal, or otherwise.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 19 – April 19

A bit of challenge is to be expected in life. But in situations like this, where you find yourself butting up against the same problems every few days, perhaps it’s finally time to heed this universal warning signal. Venus and Mars’ energies clash as the waning gibbous Moon and Neptune retrograde conjoin, signaling a need to clean house once and for all.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The door that’s open before you might not be the one you expected, but it’s open. That’s nothing to turn your nose up at, Taurus. It’s impossible to go through life without encountering some element of novelty or unfamiliarity. The sooner you acquaint yourself with the discomfort of entering this territory, the easier this path will become to navigate.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The conflicting squares between Mars and Venus and Jupiter and Saturn retrograde under your sign aren’t going away anytime soon, suggesting these obstacles are here for a while. Fortunately, Jupiter’s presence under Gemini is a promising indicator of great prosperity ahead. You’re so close to the success you seek. Don’t give up now when the finish line is in sight.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As the waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Neptune retrograde, we will become hyper-aware of the things in our lives that no longer serve us. Keep your eyes and heart open to what those might be, and don’t be so quick to brush off a cosmic sign just because it’s not the one you wanted. It’s better to prioritize what we need over what we want.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

There is a time and place for everything, including your fiery, emotion-driven energy. As the Sun crosses over into Virgo territory, now is an excellent time to rein in your fire and start looking at things from a logical standpoint. The end of summer is fast approaching. What goals have you yet to meet, and what do you hope to accomplish in the upcoming season?

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Happy Virgo season eve! As the Sun inches closer to your territory, the stars line up in a challenging but beneficial arrangement. A Mercury retrograde and Uranus square indicates some potential chaos or mix-ups ahead. Luckily, Mercury also forms a harmonious trine with Eris retrograde, giving you a much-needed confidence boost to handle what’s thrown at you.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Our desire to help can sometimes interfere with our ability to move forward on our personal growth journeys. The Venus-Mars square that has been turning up the tension the past couple of weeks is further amplified today by the Moon-Neptune conjunction. Maybe it’s time to worry about pleasing yourself before you deplete your energy trying to please others.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Moon-Neptune conjunction is particularly beneficial for you as it forms a favorable sextile with your ruling sign, Pluto, which is also retrograde. The cosmos are urging you to finally release those bad habits, hang-ups, and fears that have been holding you back from accomplishing your dreams. It’s time to rip off the band-aid and get going, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The cosmic sign to consider your overextended resources yesterday continues today as the waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Neptune retrograde. Identifying the problem is the first step, yes. But that’s not where the work stops. Now, you must find a way to correct the discrepancies Jupiter and Venus’ square has revealed. Otherwise, you’re just ruminating.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Personal metamorphoses are often uncomfortable and lengthy processes, Cap. As easy as it would be to throw in the towel now, you’ve already come so far. Don’t discredit your former self by throwing all that hard work away. Ceres retrograde under your sign indicates great change is ahead, but you have to power through the discomfort to see it come to fruition.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The powerful Moon-Neptune conjunction works in your favor today as it locks into a positive sextile with your ruling planet, Uranus. Whatever the Moon is calling you to release today might not be what others expect of you, but you aren’t meant to live by their preconceived notions of who you should be and what you should do. You are the captain of your own ship.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Not only does today’s Moon-Neptune conjunction involve your ruling planet, but it also occurs under your sign. Expect more conflict today as the Moon urges us to let go of relationships or ideas that no longer serve us. Keep your values and goals close, and don’t be afraid to say no. No one else can advocate for you like you.