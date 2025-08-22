Daily Horoscope: August 22, 2025

The Sun moves into Virgo today, bringing a sharp turn toward self-editing and structure. There’s less appetite for noise and more interest in what’s useful, what’s working, and what’s quietly been falling apart behind the curtain. It’s the start of a new solar season, and for you, stargazer, that means the energy shifts from performance to purpose. There aren’t any flashy alignments to distract from the work—just that slow, steady sextile between Neptune and Pluto retrograde in the distance, asking what you’re still carrying and whether it’s really yours.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars approaching Makemake nudges a simmering need to assert control, especially when things feel unbalanced. Don’t be surprised if small tensions get magnified. Aries, your instinct might be to push—but today, restraint says more. Ask what you’re really responding to before launching into full defense mode. Not everything needs a fight just because it feels like one.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Nothing flashy in the sky today, which could feel like a relief—or like everything’s moving a little too slow. Taurus, you may find yourself fixating on things that usually roll off your back. That’s okay. What matters is what you do with that stubborn streak once it kicks in. Repetition doesn’t make you wrong. But it doesn’t make you right either.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Gemini, your mind might ping-pong a little harder than usual today, but not in a bad way. A sextile to Makemake adds creative lift to whatever you’re working on—whether that’s an actual project or just navigating a conversation. It’s easy to skate through on charm, but stargazer, this energy rewards ideas with backbone. Say what you mean, even if you have to rewrite it mid-sentence.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The sky’s surprisingly quiet today, and for Cancer, that silence might feel louder than usual. With no major lunar aspects steering the ship, you’re left to navigate your own tides. Don’t confuse the lack of cues for a lack of meaning. This is your space to reset, undisturbed. Check in with yourself before responding to anything outside of you.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Virgo season begins today, pulling some of the spotlight off of Leo—but only technically. Your sign might feel the shift as an itch to refine the big ideas you’ve been riding all month. Instead of chasing more, polish what’s already in motion. Leo, this is where confidence meets intention. Power doesn’t always need a podium—it needs direction.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Virgo season kicks off with a sense of sharpened focus, like someone finally turned down the static. You might notice it in the way your attention hones in on details others skip over. Virgo, this is your domain—editing, improving, recalibrating. But don’t overthink your role. Simply showing up as yourself already brings order to the room.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Even if things feel emotionally heavier today, Libra, it doesn’t mean you’re the one carrying everyone’s weight. Venus in Cancer has a habit of amplifying attachment, and your sign already leans into relationship dynamics like it’s second nature. Check in with what’s yours and what isn’t. You don’t need to absorb every unspoken feeling in the room.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s nothing dramatic in the sky today, Scorpio, but that doesn’t mean your mind isn’t already three steps ahead. The long-standing sextile between Pluto and Neptune still invites you to scan beneath the surface. You don’t need to call it out—just watch. There’s value in knowing what’s shifting before anyone else even realizes it’s moved.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

If the day feels still, Sagittarius, that might be your signal to get moving. Not toward a finish line—but toward whatever’s calling your curiosity. With no major placements tugging at your attention, you get a rare chance to decide what matters most without interference. Let your fire guide the way, even if you’re the only one who sees what it’s aiming for.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Not every day needs to be a blueprint, Capricorn. With no major planetary shifts dragging your focus outward, the structure you crave might have to come from within. That doesn’t mean grind harder. It means asking what you’re working toward and whether it’s still worth the weight. Even your ambition deserves to be questioned sometimes.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Even with no major aspects in play today, Aquarius, there’s a kind of buzz under the surface—like the universe is charging its battery. You’re usually several steps ahead of everyone else, but maybe this is your invitation to catch up with yourself. Let your mind wander without needing an endpoint. You don’t always need a revolution to justify resting.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With Neptune retrograde still sextile Pluto retrograde, today carries a kind of emotional gravity, Pisces—you might not know exactly what’s shifting, but something is. It’s okay if you don’t have the words for it yet. Some realizations don’t arrive as facts, they arrive as a hunch, a mood, a memory you haven’t thought of in years. Let it sit with you. Let it say what it needs to.

Pisces monthly horoscope