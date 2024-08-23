Daily Horoscope: August 23, 2024

Virgo season is officially here, and the cosmos are kicking things off with an opposition between a waning gibbous Moon and Makemake, a dwarf planet that governs our activist spirit. This alignment calls us to consider what we believe and value. Are we navigating our lives in a way that honors these principles, or are we throwing them by the wayside out of convenience?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mercury retrograde is finally starting to work in your favor as it forms a positive sextile under Leo with your ruling planet, Mars, under Gemini. The lessons you’ve learned from past weeks’ obstacles are finally starting to set in, and now, it’s time to reap the rewards of your hard work. The most long-lasting kinds of wisdom are often the most hard-fought.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Despite what your stubborn, homebody nature might be telling you, it’s okay to chase those butterflies in your stomach. A fortuitous trine between Venus and Uranus indicates new possibilities in romance, work, or hobbies. Don’t be so quick to write these experiences off just because they go against your preconceived notions of what you ought to be doing.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The tension within your celestial alignment is finally beginning to ease as Mercury retrograde slides backward into a flirtatious sextile with Mars under Leo and your sign, respectively. It’s time to act on the insights you’ve gained from your experience. Of the many downsides to hardship, one of the most promising silver linings is its capacity to make us stronger on the other side.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

There is a fine line between advocating for yourself and burning bridges unnecessarily. A tense standoff between a waning gibbous Moon and Makemake indicates a need for balance between the two. You can speak your mind in a way that respects all parties involved, and in that same breath, you should be able to expect others to do the same.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Observing from a distance is one thing; living it up close is another. A Mercury retrograde-Mars sextile under your sign and Gemini suggests heightened mental clarity and increased motivation. However, a Mercurian square with Uranus promises a bit of resistance between where you are now and where you wish to be. You’re strong enough to push past it, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Virgo season arrived today with two potent alignments: an opposition between a waning gibbous Moon and Makemake and a sextile between Mars and Mercury retrograde. The former indicates tension between our life path and values, but luckily, the latter offers some much-needed intellectual acuity and inspiration to correct any bumps or misdirections illuminated by the Moon.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The challenges presented by yesterday’s Moon-Neptune conjunction continue today as our lunar neighbor locks into opposition with Makemake under your sign. As the waning gibbous Moon calls us to let go of what no longer serves us, Makemake’s presence forces us to consider how much stock we’ve placed in our willingness to help others. You are more than a pair of helping hands, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s only so much fighting you can do against the natural ebb and flow of the universe, Scorpio. It’s far more efficient to spend your energy figuring out how to handle the situation you’re in than wasting time and resources on what you’d like to happen. The sooner you get over this mental roadblock, the easier navigating this situation will become. You must get out of your own way.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your willingness to shoot for the stars is admirable, but even if you make it up there, you need a game plan. As Saturn retrograde calls us back down to Earth, your ruling planet, Jupiter’s expansive energy butts up against the ringed disciplinarian. There is a clear way forward to success. But you’re going to need to get your ducks in a row first.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon-Makemake opposition is directly challenging Ceres retrograde, which is currently flying under your sign. This indicates a cognitive dissonance between what we feel compelled to do and what our spirit and heart need us to do. What might your reality look like if you put half of your activist spirit into your own well-being? The stars urge you to try this perspective on for size.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

These unexpected changes to your preconceived notion of reality are certainly uncomfortable, but maybe that’s a good thing. As Mercury retrograde and Uranus’ equally chaotic energies clash, now is a great time to dig deep into why you’re so averse to change that you didn’t catalyze. Constantly chasing after control is a quick way to grow unhappy and bitter.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

In a perfect world, we could avoid anything that makes us uncomfortable or uneasy. But a perfect world this is not, and Saturn retrograde has been amplifying obligations that are long overdue for your attention. Luckily, Jupiter’s square to Saturn promises ample reward for your hard work. The longer you wait to start, the longer it will be until you see those benefits.