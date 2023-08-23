Daily Horoscope: August 24, 2023

The moon in Scorpio connects with Mars in Virgo at 12:09 AM and Pluto in Capricorn at 1:10 AM, inspiring a passionate atmosphere. Mysteries may be solved. People can feel adventurous as the moon enters Sagittarius at 4:07 AM, and we’re ready to make a big move as the moon squares off with the sun in Virgo at 5:57 AM.

Responsibility and maturity are big themes as the moon squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 11:29 AM. Mars and Pluto make a harmonious connection at 8:23 PM, helping us cut ties with the past and move toward the future and its unknowns with confidence.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, which could find you making travel plans, focusing on school, and getting out of your usual routine in some special way. Your ruling planet Mars in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps spelling career success!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You may be cutting ties with the past or settling a debt as the moon enters Sagittarius! Change can be hard, but you’re feeling ready for something radically different as Mars in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection. You may be cutting ties with the past in some significant way as Mars in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, which can find you energized to tackle your to-do list. Mars in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, and you could be having an important, revealing discussion with a partner.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring romance and creativity! Mars in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, inspiring a highly productive atmosphere in your career.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to your home and family life. Mars in your sign, Virgo, aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you filled with confidence as you pursue a romantic interest or create your art!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging communication. Mars in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, which could bring a big breakthrough in your home or personal life.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your attention to finances. Your two ruling planets, Mars in Virgo and Pluto in Capricorn, align today, inspiring a huge shift in your social life or communications.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters your sign, Sagittarius, encouraging you to focus on self care and connect with your emotions. Mars in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, which can bode well for career or financial success!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to rest, but you may feel quite energized as Mars in Virgo aligns with Pluto in your sign, Capricorn. You could be ready to make a big change!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to your social life. This could be an exciting time to make friends, plus an emotional breakthrough takes place as Mars in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Sagittarius. Mars in Virgo aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you and a partner having a powerful discussion!