Daily Horoscope: August 25, 2022

The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter in Aries at 12:10 AM, inspiring optimism and generosity. We feel affectionate and flirtatious as the moon meets Venus in Leo at 7:50 PM. Communication planet Mercury enters Libra at 9:03 PM, encouraging us to approach discussions diplomatically. Mercury in Libra is charming, considerate, and good humored: This could be a fun time to make friends! The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 10:45 PM, perhaps bringing some surprises.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Messenger planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Libra today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging communication and connection! This can be an exciting time to meet new people or to learn more about your partners.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Communication planet Mercury enters Libra, which can find you reorganizing your workspace, handling paperwork, or having discussions about upcoming gigs or projects. Productivity could be boosted at this time!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Libra today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! The moon in Leo also encourages open-hearted communication.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Discussions concerning your living situation, family, or personal life may kick up as Mercury enters Libra. The moon in Leo can also find you focused on themes like wealth and security.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Chatty Mercury enters charming air sign Libra, which can inspire a busy atmosphere in your social life. You may also be organizing paperwork at this time, doing research, or engaged in plenty of writing. Your local neighborhood could also be quite busy!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Libra, activating the financial sector of your chart, perhaps finding you engaging in conversations or research concerning wealth and security. The moon in Leo encourages you to take it slow.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Communication planet Mercury enters your sign today, Libra, encouraging you to express yourself! You might have felt introspective and shy lately, but now you have plenty to say. The moon in Leo can also find you focused on your social life.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Messenger planet Mercury enters air sign Libra, activating a private and intuitive sector of your chart, perhaps putting you in an introspective mood. This can be a powerful time to connect with your inner voice and explore your spirituality.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Chatty Mercury enters friendly air sign Libra, activating the sector of your chart that rules your social life. You could be connecting with exciting communities at this time. Conversations about your hopes and dreams can take place.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Discussions about your career or reputation kick up as communication planet Mercury enters Libra. There may be a lot of buzz about you at this time! The moon in Leo can find people eager to invest in you.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The planet of the mind, Mercury, enters fellow air sign Libra today, which can find you making travel plans, focusing on your education, or publishing your ideas. The moon in Leo lights up the relationship sector of your chart, encouraging connection!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Messenger planet Mercury enters Libra, which can find you having important discussions about money, especially about sharing financial responsibilities with your partners. You may be focused on organizing your bills at this time, too.