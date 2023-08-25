Daily Horoscope: August 26, 2023

A sleepy, lazy energy flows as the moon in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 3:49 AM, but we can feel reinvigorated as the moon squares off with Mars in Virgo at 7:56 AM. Watch out for impatience and impulsivity! A more grounded, focused approach to things can be taken as the moon enters Capricorn at 9:05 AM. The moon aligns with the sun in Virgo at 2:39 PM, inspiring creativity and confidence. The moon connects with Saturn in PIsces at 3:39 PM, encouraging us to focus on our responsibilities.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with Mars in Virgo, which could find you impatiently getting your work done, perhaps eager to embark on a trip! Decisive action can be made at this time. Your focus may turn to your career as the moon enters Capricorn.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, lighting the sector of your chart that rules adventure and new opportunities! The mood is easygoing as the moon aligns with the sun in Virgo. Solid social bonds can form as the moon aligns with Saturn in Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in your opposite sign Sagittarius squares off with Mars in Virgo, which could find you addressing a situation at home or in your relationships and personal life. Intimacy continues to be a theme as the moon enters Capricorn, and financial matters can also be addressed.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging collaboration. Communication flows easily as the moon aligns with the sun in Virgo.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius inspires fun, romance, and celebration! However, your focus may be on your responsibilities as the moon enters Capricorn. A productive energy flows as the moon connects with the sun in Virgo. This alignment can also spell financial success!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius can find you in a wistful mood, but the energy shifts as the moon enters Capricorn lighting up the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity! You can feel especially confident as the moon aligns with the sun in your sign, Virgo.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Sagittarius encourages communication, but watch out for bickering as the moon squares off with Mars in Virgo. The moon enters Capricorn later on, finding you focused on your home and family life.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Capricorn today, encouraging communication. An easygoing atmosphere flows in your social life as the moon aligns with the sun in Virgo. Future plans can be discussed as the moon connects with Saturn in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in your sign, Sagittarius, squares off with Mars in Virgo, which can find you taking action toward a career goal! Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Capricorn, and the moon’s alignments with the sun in Virgo and Saturn in Pisces bodes well for building security.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters your sign today, Capricorn! Make time to connect with your feelings. The moon aligns with the sun in Virgo, perhaps finding you embarking on an exciting journey. The moon also connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, boding well for communication and making future plans.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun in Sagittarius finds you busy connecting with friends, but the moon enters Capricorn, too, encouraging you to slow down and rest. A practical solution to a tricky problem can be found as the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your attention turns to your social life as the moon enters Capricorn. A collaborative, fun energy flows as the moon aligns with the sun in Virgo. This can be a powerful time for connection in your relationships. Also, your leadership skills are especially strong as the moon aligns with Saturn in your sign, Pisces.