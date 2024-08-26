Daily Horoscope: August 26, 2024

The last-quarter phase of the Moon conjoins with Uranus under Taurus, which forms a trine with Venus under Virgo. As the waning Moon calls us to release old energy, habits, and ideas that are bringing us down, Uranus indicates what we need to release might be unexpected or stressful. Don’t let this discomfort dissuade you for too long—Venus’ trine promises prosperity in matters of the heart, home, or wallet to soothe initial worries.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars forms two sextiles with retrograde planets today: Mercury retrograde and Chiron retrograde. The latter highlights our vulnerable and insecure sides, while Mercury retrograde shines a light on things that aren’t working anymore. One of the quickest ways to become stronger is to know exactly where your weaknesses lie, and today seems to be providing such an insight.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Change is often uncomfortable and even stressful, but the stars are lining in your favor. Keep your heart and mind open to welcoming surprise revelations with open arms. As awkward as it might feel venturing into this uncharted territory, the Uranus-Moon conjunction’s trine with your ruling planet, Venus, indicates that the bumpy beginning stages will be well worth it.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Ironically, your ability to shapeshift into new situations can negatively affect how your body processes this change. A little bit of dissonance between who you are inside and your external reality is to be expected in life. But if you constantly match the former to the latter, you risk suppressing emotions that will rear their heads later in more challenging ways.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The last-quarter Moon conjoins with Uranus under Taurus today, a celestial mash-up of change-lovers and change-haters. You’re resting somewhere in the middle as the Moon urges you to release things in your life that have been holding you back. Uranus’ part indicates you might not be ready to let go, but nevertheless, the universe rarely acts for convenience’s sake.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun inches out of your celestial domain, it forms a harmonious trine with Ceres retrograde, a dwarf planet that influences how we need to feel nurtured and, in turn, nurture others. It’s far too easy to fall into introspective patterns where we expect our needs to be met. But today, the stars are pushing you to consider how you could meet others’ needs.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

No one is able to control every situation they’re in down to the most minor detail—not even you. You can plan all you want, but if the hands of fate have other arrangements, then there’s nothing you can do besides adapt. Allow this to comfort you, not irritate you. Take this opportunity to lift some weight from your shoulders.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Waning periods of the Moon are especially difficult for a people-pleaser like you, as these phases often beget more conflict. Such is the case for today’s lunar conjunction with Uranus, indicating stress and discomfort. Take solace in the fact that your ruling planet, Venus, is backing you up in a fortuitous trine. There’s more silver lining to this discomfort than you think.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There is a difference between instinct and anxiety, Scorpio. The Uranus-Moon conjunction promises to be particularly potent for you as it forms a trine with your ruling planet, Pluto. However, Pluto’s challenging square with Haumea indicates you might struggle to reconcile with the cosmic signs that are being delivered to you. Don’t be afraid to try something new.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The tensions created by the square between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and Saturn retrograde come to an emotional head today as the last-quarter Moon swings into place with Uranus. There’s a reason Saturn is called the disciplinarian, Sag. If the revelations it called us to answer were easy, then it wouldn’t require discipline. You’ll have to get out of your comfort zone for this one.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrograde has placed strife in your celestial alignment for the past few weeks, and now, a trine between the Sun and Ceres retrograde promises to ease some of this emotional and mental burden. This cosmic trine indicates a need to go back to basics. In the hustle and bustle of daily life, it can become all too easy to forget our simpler pleasures.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Whatever hangups and challenges Uranus and Mercury retrograde’s square have been presenting, the last-quarter Moon’s conjunction with the former, your ruling planet, is calling you to either address them once and for all or leave them behind. There’s only so many times you can drag this dead horse behind you until you’re stuck with it forever.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re in a period of great transformation, indicated by a positive sextile between your retrograde ruling planet, Neptune, and Pluto retrograde. Don’t let your heart or spirit become discouraged by a lack of physical evidence. These mental and emotional transformations often occur unseen until a particularly challenging period of life reveals your new way of thinking. Be grateful you haven’t had to test it yet.