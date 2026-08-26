Daily Horoscope: August 26, 2026

Wednesday has its own energy that Monday and Friday don’t — it’s the day the week stops being a plan and starts being what it actually is. The sky has been through a lot to get here: pressure building, things finally expiring that have been running since early August. Take a breath, stargazer. Neptune square Mars is done. Something that’s been making everything harder than it needed to be just cleared out, and you can feel the difference already. Tonight the Moon trines Venus and the evening delivers — easier, warmer, lower stakes. Saturn is still trine Jupiter, building toward something that counts. Halfway done and going somewhere good. Stay with it.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something happens when static you’ve gotten used to finally cuts out — you don’t notice the silence so much as you notice how much better you can hear. Neptune’s been squaring Mars since early August, Aries, and today it’s done. Your instincts are running clean again. Whatever you read on a situation today, trust it. You’ve been right more than you knew.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The Moon trines Venus tonight, and something loosens — not in a big way, just noticeably, the way a room feels different when someone opens a window. No agenda required, Taurus. The sky is giving you a few uncomplicated hours, and the only correct response is to use them. Call the person you actually like talking to. Let it be easy.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Past all the interruptions this week — the plans that didn’t hold, the conversations that went somewhere unexpected — there’s a thought that’s been trying to get through. Mercury is one day from an exact conjunction with the Sun, Gemini, and you can feel it forming. Don’t try to force it into words yet. Let it find its way. Tomorrow it’ll be there.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon in Aquarius has been keeping your feelings at arm’s length for two days — more thinking than feeling, more observing than absorbing. That’s not your natural mode, Cancer, and by tonight it starts to ease. The Moon trine Venus this evening is a small permission slip: you’re allowed back into the feeling now. Go ahead and let yourself have it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re one day away from Mercury conjuncting the Sun, which means today has that almost-but-not-quite feel to it — the thought forming but not fully there yet, the sense of yourself slightly out of focus. That’s not a problem, Leo. It’s a process. Uranus is still squaring the Sun and keeping things from settling too neatly. Tomorrow the picture comes together. Today just let it develop.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Whatever’s running through your head today is sitting unusually close to the surface — Mercury is one day from conjuncting the Sun, which means your thoughts and your sense of self are nearly the same thing right now. That’s a lot of power to hand to your inner critic, Virgo. Be selective about what you let it say. You’re closer to okay than you think.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

After two weeks of Saturn putting your relationships under a hard light, tonight has a different quality — the Moon trine Venus is a warm, low-pressure few hours that confirm not everything that got examined came up short, Libra. Some of it held. Some of the people you were worried about actually came through. Let tonight be the proof of that.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Something got clearer yesterday — not comfortable, just clearer. That’s Pluto’s specialty, and you know how to handle the arrival of an uncomfortable truth, Scorpio. What’s trickier is the next part: deciding what to actually do with it. Sitting with it is not the same as moving on it. You already know which one you’ve been doing. Time to pick the other.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You probably woke up running scenarios — that’s the Moon opposing Jupiter at dawn, throwing every option at you before you’ve had coffee. By midday it settles, Sagittarius. Saturn trine Jupiter is asking you to notice which idea survives that settling. Not the one that felt biggest at 6 AM. The one that’s still standing when the morning clears out. That’s the one.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

For a while now the operating mode has been endure and adjust — push through the resistance, trust that something is building, keep going without much confirmation. Saturn trine Jupiter is close enough to exact now that the uncertainty is starting to lift, Capricorn. Today isn’t about grinding through. It’s about choosing deliberately. You have enough to go on. Make a move.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus is two days from squaring the Sun exactly and one from squaring Mercury — which means your ruling planet is at peak signal strength right now, Aquarius. The ideas you put out today, the moves you make, the conversations you start carry further than usual. Not because you’re trying to cause something. Just because the frequency is high. Point it somewhere worth it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune square Mars has been grinding against your ruling planet since early August — weeks of your inner world running into resistance, fog, the feeling that the signal keeps getting interrupted. Today that aspect is done, Pisces. Nothing is squaring Neptune right now. The channel is just open. You don’t have to translate it or hand it to anyone. Just let it run.

Pisces monthly horoscope