Daily Horoscope: August 27, 2019

The moon in sensitive Cancer opposes the lord of the underworld, Pluto, at 4:55 AM, urging us to confront difficult emotions. The moon enters bold and proud fire sign Leo at 7:53 PM—don’t be shy about asking for attention! An emotional release takes place today, and a desire to celebrate arrives with the moon in Leo, a sign that loves to party.

All times ET.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in nurturing water sign Cancer opposes power planet Pluto, creating a passionate energy today—but watch out for manipulators and power struggles. Take it slow as the moon enters Leo; it’s time to catch up rest and time alone.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Cancer opposes the lord of the underworld, Pluto, and you’re confronting a difficult choice between your work life and private life. The energy shifts as the moon enters Leo, inspiring you to socialize and connect with friends.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer opposes your ruling planet Pluto, delivering some shocking information. The moon enters fire sign Leo, inviting you to step into the spotlight as it illuminates the sector of your chart that rules popularity and your legacy.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in water sign Cancer opposes the lord of the underworld, Pluto, finding you confronting a tricky issue concerning money The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, bringing a welcome shift in energy and inspiring you to embark on a new adventure.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Watch out for power struggles in your relationships today as the moon in Cancer opposes Pluto. On the other hand, this could bring amazing breakthroughs and transformations, especially as the moon enters loyal fire sign Leo.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Cancer opposes the lord of the underworld, Pluto, asking you to pay attention to the messages in your dreams. The moon enters your opposite sign Leo, bringing your attention to your relationships.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer opposes Pluto, bringing drama to your social life today—but you will learn who you can really trust! The moon enters Leo, inspiring you to get organized at work.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto, stirring up drama at work and in your social life. Trust your intuition! If someone picks a fight with you, think carefully about whether it’s worth your energy. The mood shifts as the moon enters playful and flirtatious Leo.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto, bringing a challenging conversation your way. Keep an open mind and avoid power struggles. The moon enters Leo, inspiring you to connect with home and family.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Cancer opposes the lord of the underworld, Pluto, stirring up tricky issues concerning finances. Trust your instincts and don’t make a choice based on fear. The moon enters Leo, bringing information your way.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto, making the power dynamic in your relationships clear. Is it time for a change? Watch out for power struggles. The moon enters Leo, finding you focused on your budget and reflecting on security.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto, finding you stressed about your schedule, and craving time alone to catch up on rest. The mood shifts as the moon enters your sign, and you’re inspired to nurture yourself and reflect on your emotions.

