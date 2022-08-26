Daily Horoscope: August 27, 2022

Nervous excitement may be in the air as Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 12:34 AM! You might be craving novelty at this time. The sun in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini at 1:27 AM, which could find you eager to take action and make a change.

The moon in Virgo squares off with Mars at 4:11 AM: Watch out for impulsive behavior or bickering. The new moon in Virgo takes place at 4:17 AM, inspiring a fresh start. The Virgo new moon encourages us to get reorganized, get back to basics, and reconnect with what’s truly meaningful to ourselves and our communities.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Venus in fellow fire sign Leo encourages you to follow your heart’s desires, but some unexpected challenges may arise as Venus squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Can you be flexible as you pursue your dreams? The sun in Virgo squares off with your ruling planet Mars, currently in Gemini, which could mean you’re organizing your plans, taking care of paperwork, or sorting out details. The new moon in Virgo finds you embracing a new habit or routine.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus, currently in Leo, squares off with Uranus, which is in your sign, Taurus, finding you craving novelty and change! The sun in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, perhaps finding you making a big move toward your dreams. The new moon in Virgo can inspire a fresh start in your love life or find you embarking on a new creative project.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Chance meetings and surprising opportunities may pop up as Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus: Be clear on what you really want before making commitments. The sun in Virgo squares off with Mars, which is currently in your signs, Gemini, finding you making important decisions concerning your personal life. The new moon in Virgo can find you focused on home and family; a new start regarding these themes may take place.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Surprises may pop up in your social life as Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Financially, this could be a day to watch your spending. The sun in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, pushing a conversation that’s been brewing along. The new moon in Virgo can bring new insight or information!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Venus in your sign, Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing some unexpected attention your way. Fortunately, Leo usually knows which pose to strike when the spotlight hits! The sun in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, inspiring you to make a decision or take action. The new moon in Virgo could find you taking a new approach to your finances.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring some unexpected surprises and opportunities your way. Today is all about flexibility. The sun is in your sign, Virgo, and it squares off with Mars in Gemini, finding you making an important decision about your career or life in public. There’s a new moon in your sign today, too, which can find you embracing a fresh start!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your ruling planet Venus, now in Leo, squares off with Uranus in Taurus: Your taste and preferences may be evolving, and perhaps in a way that’s unexpected! The sun in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, finding you making an important realization. The new moon in Virgo can encourage you to take time off to rest and relax!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Big shifts may be taking place in your partnerships at this time as new discoveries about desire and values are made while Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The sun in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, finding you letting go of an old dream to make room for a new one. The new moon in Virgo can find you connecting with a new social circle or making a new wish!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you eager to shake up your routine and do something new. You could be making an important decision about your future plans and your relationships as the sun in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini. Egos may clash; today is all about flexibility. The new moon in Virgo can find you exploring new opportunities in your career, or gaining a new level of recognition!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Your taste and desires may be undergoing a big shift as Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The sun in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, and you might be making a big change to your routine. The new moon in Virgo can find you embarking on a new adventure: New travels may be planned, or new courses of study explored.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you making big changes at home, and a decision or action regarding your relationships or creative pursuits is made as the sun in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini. The new moon in Virgo could mean settling a debt or releasing the past in some significant way.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

A surprising conversation may take place as Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The sun in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, which can find you making an important decision about your relationships and personal life. The new moon in Virgo could mean connecting with someone new, or deepening your relationship with an established partner! New perspectives can be shared.