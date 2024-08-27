Daily Horoscope: August 27, 2024

Venus, currently in Virgo, is one-half of two notable alignments today: a square with Mars under Gemini and a trine with Uranus under Taurus. As Venus and Mars’ feminine and masculine energies challenge one another, nearby Uranus adds a dash of unpredictability to the celestial mix. Fortunately, the trine between Venus and Uranus indicates that this stress will be a beneficial catalyst for finding greater balance and alignment.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Tension and conflict are more likely today as Mars challenges Venus under Gemini and Virgo. The dissonance between a lofty desire to assert yourself and actualize your goals is directly at odds with Virgo’s grounding Earth energy influencing our love and finances via Venus. Use this holding period to your advantage. What might a few extra days of planning provide?

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The trine between Uranus and your ruling planet, Venus, continues today, indicating that your transformational period is not over yet. Uranus, flying under your sign, also forms a harmonious trine with Pluto retrograde. Perhaps the easiest way to escape the discomfort of novelty is to dive deeper into your new reality until it becomes familiar to you.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The alignment of the celestial traffic jam under your sign suggests it might be wise to hold off on making big plans or taking significant action. Although Mars encourages you to push forward, a square with Venus—paired with a pleasant but unproductive sextile between Mercury retrograde and Jupiter—indicates now is not the right time to do so.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The final phases of the lunar cycle always encourage some form of introspection, recalibration, and recharging. As the waning crescent Moon locks into a trine with Makemake under Libra, the stars call for self-care and self-advocacy. Burnout doesn’t lead to greater generosity or productivity. You have to help yourself before you can help others.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Listening to our instincts is a fine line between trusting our intuition based on experience and allowing negative habits to persist subconsciously. As the trine between Ceres retrograde and the Sun continues, a sextile with Haumea suggests listening to your gut, ironically, might not be the best option. Indeed, perhaps the solution you seek lies outside of your expectations.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Total control is a fallacy, Virgo. Even the best-laid plans stand no chance against the universe. Rather than wasting your energy trying to micromanage every step of the way, try focusing these efforts on working toward adaptability and flexibility. A trine between Venus and Uranus under your sign and Taurus suggest a little change in perspective could do you some good.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

What we need to do to please ourselves and others is not always congruent, as indicated by your current celestial alignment. While Venus and Mars’ energies butt heads, a trine between a waning crescent Moon and Makemake under your sign urges you to focus on what you need, not on what you expect everyone around you needs. Your duty lies in the former.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your unwillingness to open yourself up to failure is becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy. The longer you hold off on doing something because it seems too hard, indeed, the harder it will become. A fortuitous trine between Pluto retrograde and Uranus is backing you up, indicating positivity within change and unpredictability. Take action while you have this celestial cushion.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A sextile between Mercury retrograde and Jupiter might be a green flag in the sense of avoiding disaster, but it’s not the most productive. As Jupiter’s square with Saturn retrograde continues, avoid taking on new projects or responsibilities until your previous obligations have been met. The quickest way to ensure nothing gets done is to burn yourself out.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The trine between Ceres, under your sign, and the Sun, under Virgo, promises to outshine the challenges presented by Saturn retrograde and Jupiter’s ongoing square. A professional work ethic is one thing; a personal one is another. How might your life look if you invested as much time and energy into lifting yourself as you do empowering others?

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

As your infamously chaotic ruling planet, Uranus, forms a trine with Venus, the stars pose an important question: are you really comfortable with unpredictability if you’re only okay with it when you’re the one who starts it? It’s time to put your eccentric spirit to the test. You might not have started this flood, but you’re in it now.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A powerful opposition between Neptune retrograde and Venus is fast approaching. It would be wise to get your ducks in a row before this alignment locks into place. Take stock of house and home now—finances, relationships, dwelling dynamics. Getting a better idea of any weak spots will help manage potential issues that may arise later this week.