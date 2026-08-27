Daily Horoscope: August 27, 2026

Thursday sits in an interesting spot in the week — past the grind of the middle, not yet at the release of Friday, but with its own pull. Today has more going on than it looks like from the outside. The Sun conjuncts Mercury exactly this afternoon, stargazer, and thought and identity fuse into one clear signal for the first time all week. Whatever you’ve been trying to work out about yourself or your direction, today is when it finally clicks into place. The Moon moves into Pisces at 10 a.m. EST, and the whole atmosphere softens. Take what the afternoon gives you. Uranus has bigger plans for tomorrow — tonight is yours.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Neptune square Mars is completely done — and what that means is you can finally see what Saturn’s been building in front of you with total precision. A week ago the read was off. Today it’s not, Aries. A problem you can see clearly is one you can actually work with. Stop pushing at the middle of it. Find the edge and go around.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Saturn’s opposition to Venus has been running since mid-August, and tomorrow it’s done. You’re not out yet, Taurus — but you’re close enough to see it, and that changes the quality of today. Whatever hard thing you’ve been carrying through this stretch, you carried it. One more day. The end of a difficult aspect is its own thing — and getting there is enough.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Yesterday you could feel something forming — a thought that kept trying to break through. Today it’s there. Sun conjuncting Mercury exactly this afternoon is the moment the idea and the person having it fuse into one clear thing, Gemini. What you think right now is as close to the truth of you as it gets. Say it to someone who deserves to hear it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

After a few days of the Moon moving through signs that kept asking you to think instead of feel, the Moon enters Pisces this morning and everything softens, Cancer. No more managing from a distance. No more translating emotion into something more presentable. Just the full, unfiltered version of yourself back online. You know how to live here. Let yourself.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun conjuncted Mercury exactly this afternoon — which means you just had the clearest, most aligned read on yourself you’ve had in weeks. Hold that. Because Uranus squares the Sun tomorrow at its exact peak, and it’s going to test whether that self-knowledge holds when something external pushes back hard. Today gave you the foundation, Leo. Tomorrow finds out if you trust it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury conjuncting the Sun exactly today in your sign means your thinking is operating at the clearest it’s been all year — not the inner critic doing laps, actual precision. What you conclude today is probably right, Virgo. Write it down. Tomorrow Uranus squares Mercury at its exact peak, and the board gets shaken. You’ll want to remember what you saw before it did.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Saturn’s opposition to Venus expires tomorrow — which means today is the last day of the hard, clarifying light it’s been shining on your relationships for two weeks. You’ve learned something, Libra. Before that light goes off, do something with it. A conversation you’ve been putting off, a call you know you need to make. Tomorrow the pressure lifts. Act today while it’s still clear.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Uranus is one day from squaring Mercury exactly — which means information today is coming out scrambled, half-formed, not quite what people mean to say. You’re going to hear it anyway, Scorpio. Pluto trine Uranus means you get the cleaner translation while everyone else is still decoding. That’s not a trick. Just listen to what’s underneath the words and act on what you hear.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

There’s a feeling you get when something you’ve been working toward stops being abstract and starts being close — not done, just close. That’s where Saturn trine Jupiter has you right now, Sagittarius, and it deserves to be taken seriously. This isn’t restlessness, and it isn’t projection. The quality of the wait has changed. You’ve done the work. Trust what you’re feeling today.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn is running three aspects today — trining Jupiter, squaring Mars, opposing Venus, all at once. Even by your standards, Capricorn, that’s a full load. You’re the sign most fluent in Saturn’s language, which means you know that trying to answer every demand simultaneously is how you end up answering none of them well. Pick one. Do it properly. Leave the rest.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There’s a feeling right before something breaks open — a pressure in the air that everyone can sense but most people can’t name. That’s today, Aquarius. Uranus squares both the Sun and Mercury exactly tomorrow, and you can already feel it charging. Everyone else is bracing. You’re just waiting. There’s a difference between those two things. Stay in it a little longer.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Moon moves into your sign at 10 this morning, Pisces, and whatever has been sitting just below the surface gets a little more room. Not a push — just an opening. Neptune has been running freely since yesterday with nothing squaring it. The Moon arriving home alongside it is the sky saying: now’s good. Whatever you’ve been almost ready to feel, feel it.

Pisces monthly horoscope