Daily Horoscope: August 28, 2023

Creativity and intuition get a boost as the moon in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces at 5:29 AM. Deep feelings can be explored as the moon and Pluto meet in Capricorn at 7:49 AM, but we may take a more aloof approach to things as the moon enters cool Aquarius at 10:32 AM. The moon aligns with Mars in Libra at 7:08 PM, bringing a burst of energy. Surprises might take place as Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus at 10:39 PM!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your focus turns to your social life today as the moon enters Aquarius. This could be a fun time to explore a new hobby, but don’t spend a fortune on your new interests: Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus, so keep impulsive spending in check! A surprising gift might arrive.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career. It’s an exciting time to stand in the spotlight! You might be making some surprising announcements or shocking your fans as Uranus begins its retrograde in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, which could find you planning your next trip or focusing on school—either way, learning and experiencing new things is a theme today. Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus, which might find you feeling restless: Find fun and novel ways to release your excess energy!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius, which can find you resolving a debt or cutting ties with the past. Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus, and you might be running into unexpected or unusual people!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection. You could be surprising your fans or exploring an unexpected career move as Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius, finding you focused on self-care and your wellness routine. You’re in a very productive mood! Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus, which could bring surprising news or find you embarking on an adventure.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! This can be an exciting time to connect with a crush or lover. Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus, and you and your partners, in love or business, discuss how to deal with unexpected financial concerns.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Aquarius. A chance meeting or surprising discussion could take place as Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging communication, but watch out for scheduling mix-ups or surprise meetings as Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Aquarius, bringing your focus to finances. This can be an exciting time for negotiations! Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus, perhaps bringing an unexpected burst of creativity or romance your way.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters your sign, Aquarius, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and focus on self-care. Your ruling planet Uranus begins its retrograde in Taurus, finding you shaking things up at home or in your personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Aquarius, encouraging you to slow down and rest! But busy and unexpected activity could take place in your neighborhood as Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus. Surprising news may be shared.