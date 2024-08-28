Daily Horoscope: August 28, 2024

An opposition between Neptune retrograde and Venus begins today and lasts through the end of the week. Neptune urges us to dive deeper into our dreams, no matter how lofty and deceptions, no matter how painful. Paired with Venus’ domain of love and finances, this cosmic alignment suggests potential strife within these two areas. Budgeting or interpersonal troubles may ensue, further emphasized by a Moon-Mars conjunction.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

A waning crescent Moon conjoins with your ruling planet today, offering a helpful boost of motivation and assertiveness when dealing with emotional affairs. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here. The closure you seek might have to look like acceptance and moving on rather than comeuppance and revenge. The stars urge you to adjust your expectations to the former.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Neptune retrograde’s vulnerable revelations can be particularly uncomfortable when butted against a potent stubborn streak. But look at it this way, Taurus. If you don’t like this new way of thinking or direction, you have the option to go back. What’s the harm in trying? You have more fluidity in this situation than you realize.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Chiron, both retrograde, form a harmonious trine as Mars and a waning crescent Moon conjoin under your sign. All celestial alignments point to one thing: release. The mistakes, mishaps, and errors you’re holding on to through grudges and fear aren’t serving you. There’s a difference between protection and deprecation. You’re flirting with the latter.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning crescent Moon swings into a conjunction with Mars today. Allow Mars to embolden you in emotional endeavors. Now would be a great time to finally have that tough conversation you’ve been putting off or taking that first, scariest step toward sparking a new relationship. You can’t hold onto the same old things forever because they’re familiar, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun creeps further under Virgo, it maintains its trine with Ceres under Capricorn: two powerful Earth signs that are mutable and cardinal, respectively. The stars seem to hint at a change in role or direction within your innermost environments. Ceres’ nurturing energy suggests a new caretaker role might do you some good in shifting and broadening your perspective.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The Neptune retrograde and Venus opposition, occurring partially under your sign, encourages us to find ways we’ve been deceived by ourselves or others. Confronting the reality that things are not as they seem is scary and often painful. Luckily, a Mercury retrograde and Chiron retrograde trine suggest you will bounce back from these revelations quickly. Stay strong, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As a wistful daydreamer, you’re especially susceptible to Neptune’s escapist ideology. After all, why wouldn’t you want to look on the bright side whenever possible? Prepare for some of these expectations to be rocked by the Neptune-Venus opposition over the next few days. Don’t let these discoveries overwhelm you. Allow them to encourage you. Wisdom is nothing to run from.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The start of the tense opposition between Venus and Neptune retrograde promises to be relatively beneficial for you as Venus forms a harmonious trine with your ruling planet, Pluto retrograde. It’s time to lean into those dreams—and, conversely, those delusions—you’ve been avoiding looking at head-on for weeks. Neither progress nor purpose will be found by staying the same.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

While it might seem like these challenges have been going on forever, the stars encourage you to zoom out to the bigger picture. In the grand scheme of things, you’ve been facing this conflict for a fairly short period of time. Mercury retrograde’s sextile with your ruling planet, Jupiter, indicates this problem is less taxing than it seems. Don’t let negative thoughts convince you otherwise.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Neptune-Venus opposition promises to highlight the “why” behind some recent struggles you’ve faced. It’s time to consider how your current way of living is conflicting with your long-term goals and dreams. The process of achieving our loftiest ambitions is a series of tiny steps. Be careful not to discredit potential misdirections because they’re “small.” They still matter.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The trine between your ruling planet, Uranus, and Venus continues today as the latter celestial body locks into opposition with Neptune. This planetary trifecta suggests upcoming emotional revelations that might surprise you or disturb the peace. Take solace in the fact that Uranus and Venus’ trine is a signal of positive change. The waters might get choppy, but you’re safe.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A square between Neptune retrograde and a conjunction between Mars and the Moon suggests conflict. The trouble with discovering relationships, whether professional or personal, no longer serve us is that if we choose to stay, the magnitude of these revelations grows with each passing day. You’re doing yourself a disservice by not dealing with these issues now.