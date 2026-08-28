Daily Horoscope: August 28, 2026

The week has been building toward something, and today is where it comes due. Uranus squares the Sun exactly tonight at 6:18 p.m. EST, stargazer — the week’s biggest jolt, arriving right as you’re trying to clock out. Something is going to push against what you think you know about yourself or your situation. That’s not bad news. It’s information, and it moves fast. The rest of the day has more going for it: Saturn’s opposition to Venus wraps up today, and the Moon trines Mars at noon — cooperative, low-pressure, the whole morning working in your favor. Take what the day gives you before 6. Let the evening be what it is.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

It’s been a week of pushing against things that pushed back. Today at noon the Moon trines Mars, and for a few hours everything just flows — the effort connects, the energy is there, nothing is fighting you on it. Take the Friday afternoon, Aries. You’ve earned an unobstructed window. Don’t fill it with the next problem. Just use it while it’s there.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Saturn’s opposition to Venus is done today — fully, finally, actually done. Two weeks of hard questions, honest accounting, sitting with things that weren’t comfortable to look at. You did it, Taurus. Tonight the pressure that’s been sitting on Venus lifts. No agenda for what comes next, no lesson to immediately extract. Just Friday and the relief of being on the other side of something.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury squared Uranus overnight, and you might be waking up with that slightly anxious Friday feeling — did that conversation go right, did you say too much, was the timing off? That’s the aspect talking, not the reality, Gemini. Yesterday’s clarity was earned and what you said held up. The second-guessing is just the hangover from a big week. Stop replaying it. It’s fine.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

After a week of feelings being held at various distances — managed, translated, permitted, observed — today they’re just present and pointed at something. The Moon trining Mars at noon gives that feeling actual direction, Cancer. Not something to process or sit with or contain. Something to act on. You already know what it’s telling you to do. Trust it and go.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Yesterday you got the clearest read on yourself you’ve had in weeks. Good timing — because Uranus squares the Sun exactly tonight and something is going to push against it. This is the moment Thursday promised, Leo. The question isn’t whether the disruption arrives; it’s whether what you know about yourself holds up when it does. It will. You just have to let it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury squared Uranus overnight, and the board got shaken exactly like yesterday said it would. Here’s the thing though — you wrote it down, Virgo. You had the clear read before the scramble arrived. While everyone else is trying to reconstruct what they thought they knew, you already have notes. That preparation wasn’t accidental. Pull them out and use them today.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re harder on yourself than most people know — and the last two weeks gave you plenty of opportunity to prove it. The inventory got taken. The hard conversation happened, or you finally admitted what you’d been avoiding. That’s not nothing, Libra. Today the pressure that’s been sitting on Venus lifts, and you’re allowed to notice that you actually came through this one well.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Tonight Uranus squares the Sun exactly, and a lot of people are going to feel their sense of themselves get rattled hard. You probably won’t, Scorpio — not because you’re immune, but because Pluto retrograde has spent months making you put down the things Uranus is shaking loose in everyone else tonight. Someone else’s identity crisis. You already had yours. Notice the difference.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

End-of-week check-in: something moved this week, Sagittarius. Not all the way, not the finish line — but look back at Monday from where you’re standing now and there’s a clear difference. Saturn trining Jupiter doesn’t deliver everything at once, but it does keep a running tab. This week made a deposit. That’s the job. Show up Monday and do it again.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn’s opposition to Venus drops off today — which means one of the three simultaneous Saturn demands you’ve been managing all week just cleared out. You probably didn’t notice it until right now, Capricorn, because you don’t usually stop to count down to relief. Count this one. The load is actually lighter than it was Monday. That’s a small win. Take the Friday.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

All week you’ve been feeling it build — the charge in the air, the sense of something about to move. Tonight it does. Uranus squares the Sun exactly at 6:18 p.m. EST, Aquarius, which means your ruling planet is operating at full power on a Friday evening. That’s your frequency, and you know it well. Don’t overthink what to do with it. Just be in it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The last two days have been about feeling without agenda — Neptune running freely, the Moon at home in your sign, no demand on what any of it means. The Moon trining Mars at noon today adds a direction to that feeling, Pisces. Not a plan. Just a pull toward something. You know what following feels like versus chasing. This is the former. Go.

Pisces monthly horoscope