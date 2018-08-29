Daily Horoscope: August 29, 2018

Today is a quiet day in the heavens for the Moon—which is currently in rambunctious, bright, and fiery Aries—since it technically doesn’t make any connections with other planets. However, the Moon does square off with passionate Pluto at 12:52 AM, bringing sparks and stirring up intense emotions. Watch out for power struggles. A chatty, busy atmosphere surrounds us late at night, when the Moon connects with Mercury at 1:02 AM.

All Times EST.

Videos by VICE

Today’s Moon in Aries lights up a very sensitive and intimate sector of your chart, Virgo—sex, death, and taxes are all themes that come up for examination today. It’s time to be brave and confront an issue you may have been avoiding.

The Moon in Aries illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, Libra, so your focus is totally on your partnerships (but, really, when isn’t that true?). Tension flares up this evening—deep transformations may take place, or you may need to take action to end a situation.

The Moon in Aries finds you in a busy mood today, Scorpio; it’s a great day to cross items off your to-do list and kick a bad habit. Watch out for a deep and revealing conversation this evening.

The Moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, Sagittarius! Plan fun activities today—but be careful with your money later this evening.

The Moon in Aries lights up a very private sector of your chart today, Capricorn, and later this evening, you’ll find yourself exploring deep, powerful emotions. It’s important that you stay in the present instead of getting lost in the past or future.

The Moon in Aries illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, bringing news your way—some especially juicy information arrives late this evening. Just don’t jump to conclusions or give in to paranoia, Aquarius!

The Moon is in Aries today, Pisces, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your finances and sense of self-worth. Make time to reflect on whether you’re putting your time, energy, and money into things that are truly meaningful to you.

The Moon is in your sign today, Aries, asking you to nurture yourself emotionally and physically. Passionate energy is stirred up this evening, and you’re feeling competitive!

Be gentle with yourself today, Taurus! The Moon in Aries might find most people rushing around, but you, my bovine bud, must catch up on rest and make time for quiet meditation.

The Moon is in Aries today, lighting up the friendship and community sector of your chart. Intense conversations and connections come up this evening—you’ll learn how deep some of your relationships go.