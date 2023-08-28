Daily Horoscope: August 29, 2023

The moon in Aquarius opposes Venus retrograde in Leo at 6:56 AM, finding us asking big questions about what (or who!) we really want. Be careful not to over-indulge, and watch out for surprises, as the moon squares off with jovial Jupiter in Taurus at 11:11 AM and wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 11:04 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Drama might come to a head in your social life or your love life as the moon in Aquarius opposes Venus retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo. The moon squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in Taurus, which could bring an unexpected gift your way.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius opposes your ruling planet Venus, retrograde in Leo, which could find you realizing something important about what you want out of life. A surprising invitation to step into the spotlight may arrive as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A conversation could come to a head as the moon in Aquarius opposes Venus retrograde in Leo. Emotional breakthroughs can take place as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You could be making an important decision about money as the moon in Aquarius opposes Venus retrograde in Leo. The moon squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in Taurus, marking an unexpected shift in your social life.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius opposes Venus retrograde in your sign, Leo, marking a significant turning point in your relationships. The moon squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in Taurus, which could find you exploring an unexpected career opportunity.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Self-care and setting boundaries around your time and energy are themes for reflection as the moon in Aquarius opposes Venus retrograde in Leo. The moon squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in fellow earth sign Taurus, which could find you embarking on a surprising journey!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A powerful shift could take place in your love life or your social life as the moon in Aquarius opposes your ruling planet Venus retrograde in Leo. A surprising opportunity may arise as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might be reckoning with your love/hate relationship with the spotlight as the moon in Aquarius opposes Venus retrograde in Leo. Chance meetings could take place as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A discussion about wants or values may come to a head as the moon in Aquarius opposes Venus retrograde in Leo. The moon squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in Taurus, which can find you shaking up your routine in some significant way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aquarius opposes Venus retrograde in Leo, finding you making an important decision about money. Unexpected fun, and perhaps some drama, may arise as the moon squares off with Jupiter and Uranus, both in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Important shifts can take place in your relationships as the moon in your sign, Aquarius, opposes Venus retrograde in Leo. The moon squares off with Jupiter and your ruling planet Uranus, both in Taurus, finding you making surprising changes at home or in your personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You could be making an important change in your wellness routine as the moon in Aquarius opposes Venus retrograde in Leo. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter and with Uranus, both in Taurus, perhaps bringing exciting news.