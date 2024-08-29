Daily Horoscope: August 29, 2024

Neptune retrograde and Venus’ ongoing opposition calls us to take off our rose-colored glasses, which is easier said than done. After all, who wouldn’t want to look at things through this all-around pleasant, rosy hue? Jupiter and Saturn retrograde offer a counter-question: who would want to live their lives not knowing the true color of their reality? The Jupiter-Saturn square has been building up tension for weeks now, and the nearby planetary opposition seems to be setting up the stage for us to finally act.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Isn’t it strange how two people can talk to one another and not absorb anything the other is saying? Your celestial alignment indicates this has been the case recently as Mercury retrograde’s communicative chaos perpetuates Chiron retrograde’s need to protect and nurture our vulnerable sensitivities. Stop reacting to what you assume to be real and start looking for true reality.



Taurus: April 20 – May 20

No amount of stubbornness can stop the ebb and flow of the universe, Taurus. The Venus-Neptune retrograde opposition urges you to take stock of your current situation honestly. Now is not the time for sweeping problems under the rug or trying to convince yourself it’s not a big deal. If you’re thinking about it this much, then it probably is.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The trine between Mercury and Chiron retrograde has been dredging up emotions (and subsequent responses) that seem somewhat foreign to you. Don’t write this off as negative just because it’s new. A positive sextile between Mars and Eris retrograde under your sign and Aries suggests pushing back against others’ expectations of you is what’s needed right now.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Priorities are not a static concept, Cancer. A changing to-do list is not only normal, it’s preferred. As Venus and Neptune retrograde highlight areas in our life where we have deceived ourselves or others, a square between the waning crescent Moon and Makemake indicates some of your problem areas have to do with a disconnect to your internal and external environments.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

It can be difficult to see the forest for the trees, and the ongoing Neptune-Venus retrograde, paired with your ruling body, the Sun’s harmonious trine with Ceres, suggests dissonance between what you’re doing and where you want to be. Perhaps what we thought was the most important isn’t actually at all. This is a scary revelation to confront, but you still have to try.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your celestial alignment holds quite a bit of conflict today, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Under Mercury retrograde, recent situations have brought critical issues to light. Neptune and Venus’ opposition under Pisces and your sign offers solace. Indeed, the fastest way to heal is to know what we’re healing from, and that’s going to require uncomfortably close analysis.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

It’s not your job (or even possible) to be the peacemaker all the time. Sometimes, an endeavor doesn’t work, and that’s okay. As the Venus-Neptune retrograde clues us in to what has and hasn’t been, Uranus’ trine with Venus offers some rebellious encouragement. Throw your expectations out the window today, and allow yourself to navigate this situation sans preconception.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde’s trine with Venus might put a more positive glow on the revelations presented by the Venus-Neptune retrograde opposition. But be careful, Pisces. Pluto’s sextile with Neptune is pleasant but largely unproductive. The stars warn against falling into easy ways of thinking. A little bit of discomfort can go a long way in helping you achieve your goals.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The challenges that Jupiter and Saturn retrograde’s weeks-long square has presented are coming to a head in the wake of the Venus-Neptune retrograde opposition. The stars pose a critical question: what do you hope to accomplish through your efforts? Expecting immediate gratification or praise is a surefire path to disappointment. Satisfaction from the process tends to be more fulfilling than the reward itself.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Don’t underestimate your ability to delude yourself into unproductive thinking, Cap. Even someone as pragmatic as you can fall victim to wishes and assumptions. As Saturn and Jupiter’s square continues, the Venus-Neptune opposition encourages us to avoid short-term thinking. The relationship or budgetary changes you’re trying to make will take time to settle in. There are no shortcuts.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A delusion isn’t worth holding onto just because a lot of people believe it, Aquarius. As the Venus-Neptune retrograde highlights areas where we’ve deceived ourselves or others, Uranus’ trine with Venus encourages us to act on these revelations boldly and courageously. This might not be the reality you expected, but it’s the only one you have. Clarity can provide comfort.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Yesterday’s tension between Neptune retrograde and a Mars-Moon conjunction continues today in the form of the Neptune-Venus opposition. The stars urge against falling into escapist fantasies about what you assume people or certain situations to be. Delusion can become an impossible tangle faster than most of us would like to admit. Swift action can prevent the problem from becoming insurmountable.