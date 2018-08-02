Daily Horoscope: August 3, 2018

The Moon enters chill, down-to-earth Taurus at 3:51 PM but clashes with fiery Mars retrograde at 7:38 PM, sparking tempers. Surprises roll in this evening as the Moon meets wildcard Uranus at 8:33 PM, but a more serious atmosphere arrives as the Moon connects with Saturn at 10:07 PM. Change is in the air, but there’s also a grounded vibe to anchor us during this tumultuous season of eclipses and retrogrades.

All Times EST.

The Moon enters Taurus today and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation—exciting shifts take place this evening! You’re getting a solid amount of work done. Just watch out for relationship tension this morning.

The Moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus early this morning, encouraging you to visit new places and learn new things. Just watch out for irritating delays early on. Tonight, adventure is in the air.

The Moon enters Taurus early today, bringing issues concerning intimacy to the fore. Tension is in the air early on, and unexpected emotions arrive this evening. A grounding energy arrives as the Moon connects with Saturn tonight.

The Moon enters Taurus, your opposite sign, early today and illuminates the partnership sector of your chart. Tension is in the air early today, but excitement arrives later on. An unexpected meeting may take place.

The Moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine and inspiring you to get organized and complete your chores. However, watch out for some miscommunication this morning.

The Moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—but watch out for money issues this morning! Excitement arrives this evening, as does a welcomed atmosphere of security.

The Moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus early this morning, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart. And while you would love to get cozy, you’re too energized today to laze around—use that energy to spruce up your place! Emotional breakthroughs arrive tonight.

News comes your way today as the Moon in Taurus illuminates the communication sector of your chart. Trust your intuition this morning—you might be groggy, but your gut always knows what’s best! Exciting opportunities to connect with people arrive tonight.

The Moon enters Taurus early today, finding you thinking about emotional and financial security. And as the Moon clashes with your ruling planet Mars this morning, you’re frustrated enough that you become motivated to take care of these issues.

The Moon enters your sign early today, Taurus! You’re feeling both irritated and energized by your professional goals, but don’t worry, some exciting shake-ups arrive tonight and a sense of security will arrive.

The Moon enters lazy Taurus today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules sleep and solitude—so slow down, Gemini! It’s a fantastic evening to share secrets with a trusted loved one.