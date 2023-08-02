Daily Horoscope: August 3, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces at 7:53 AM, encouraging us to refocus on our responsibilities. The moon opposes Mercury in Virgo at 11:03 AM, which could bring a discussion to a climax. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus at 9:20 PM, inspiring a happy-go-lucky atmosphere, but tempers are short as the moon opposes Mars in Virgo at 11:15 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You can be exploring the depths of your psyche in some significant way as the moon meets Saturn in Pisces. You’re getting reorganized as the moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, and the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which can bode well for your finances. You may be impatient to finish a project as the moon opposes your ruling planet Mars in Virgo.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting boundaries in your social life. This might also be a good time to connect with a mentor. The moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, stirring deep discussions about values and future plans. The moon connects with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, which can bode well for friendship. Passion is in the air as the moon opposes Mars in Virgo, which could mean romance—or bickering!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces, marking an important turning point in your career. Decisions regarding your work-life balance are up for consideration as the moon opposes your ruling planet Mercury in Virgo. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring you to connect with your intuition. The moon opposes Mars in Virgo, finding you ready to take action.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces, which could find you focused on finalizing travel or education plans. The moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, finding you ready to make a decision or eager to learn what someone else’s choice will be! The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which bodes well for friendship, and the moon opposes Mars in Virgo, finding conversations speeding along.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting a boundary regarding finances. The moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, stirring discussions about money, and the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which bodes well for your career. People might be in an impulsive mood as the moon opposes Mars in Virgo.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You and your partners, in love or business, can have serious discussions about the future as the moon meets Saturn in Pisces. The moon opposes your ruling planet Mercury in your sign, Virgo, marking the conclusion of an ongoing discussion. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring optimism and flexibility, but watch out for impatience as the moon opposes Mars in Virgo. Channel your energy toward something productive!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may be setting boundaries regarding your availability to others as the moon meets Saturn in Pisces. The moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, which could find you reorganizing your schedule. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a helpful atmosphere and the moon opposes Mars in Virgo, finding you crossing an item off your to-do list.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces, which can find you and your romantic partner or creative collaborators discussing expectations and boundaries. The moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life, and the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, which bodes well for connection. The moon opposes your ruling planet Mars in Virgo, inspiring a passionate, but perhaps impatient, atmosphere.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in Pisces, which could find you setting boundaries at home. Decisions regarding your career could be made as the moon opposes Mercury in Virgo. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring a productive mood, and you’re ready to take swift action as the moon opposes Mars in Virgo—maybe get a second opinion before doing anything too drastic!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re in a focused, serious mood as the moon meets your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. The moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, which can find you exploring a different point of view. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, sparking romance or creativity, but people are quite impatient as the moon opposes Mars in Virgo.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces, which could find you making important plans regarding finances, security, and comfort, and a big discussion about these themes takes place as the moon opposes Mercury in Virgo. The moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an easygoing energy at home. The moon opposes Mars in Virgo, which can find you cutting ties with something that no longer makes sense for you.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon meets Saturn in your sign, Pisces, which can find you in a serious mood! You could be addressing an issue with a business or romantic partner as the moon opposes Mercury in Virgo, and the moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, boding well for communication and understanding. You might experience a partner’s more impulsive or passionate side as the moon opposes Mars in Virgo.