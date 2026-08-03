Daily Horoscope: August 3, 2026

Some days the sky hands you a combination that doesn’t come around often — a moment where your gut and your intentions are pointed at the same thing, and all you have to do is not overthink it. That’s the energy moving through this Monday morning, stargazer, and today it actually has room to move. The Sun trines the Moon this afternoon, pulling head and heart into unusual agreement across every sign. Don’t waste it on second-guessing yourself. By tonight, the Moon meets Saturn retrograde, and the mood sobers up considerably. The feeling fades; what stays is the question of what you’re going to do with it. Make your move now.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been moving so fast that you forgot to ask if you’re actually fed — by the work, the people around you, the choices you’re making. Mars building toward Ceres in Gemini is asking that question for you, Aries. The drive isn’t going anywhere. But sustainable isn’t a dirty word. Figure out what fills your tank, and put some of that on the agenda today.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You know exactly what you want — that part’s never the problem. The problem is that getting it right now requires more maneuvering than you signed up for. Venus squaring Mars is putting resistance between you and what you’re after, Taurus, and your instinct is probably to wait it out. That’s not always wrong. But check: are you waiting strategically, or just avoiding the inconvenience?

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You spend a lot of energy managing the distance between what you feel and what you say — translating, softening, recalibrating on the fly. Today that gap closes. The Sun trine Moon pulls your instincts and your words into the same lane, Gemini, and what comes out of your mouth is liable to surprise even you. Don’t second-guess it. Trust the first draft for once.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your instincts don’t usually come in quickly. You sit with things, turn them over, make sure before you move. But the Moon is in Aries today, and it’s got you firing quicker than you’re used to, Cancer. The Sun trines your ruling body this afternoon — a window where your gut and your heart are pointing at the same thing. When that happens, you go.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve had a lot of sky activity lately — some of it electric, some of it heavy — and it’s easy to lose track of whether any of it is actually going somewhere. Here’s your answer, Leo: it is. Saturn is moving into a trine with the Sun, and that’s the cosmos confirming that what you’ve been putting together has solid structure under it. Keep building.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve been running on instinct more than analysis lately, and that probably makes you a little uncomfortable. Mercury in Cancer doesn’t hand you a neat explanation — it hands you a feeling and asks you to work with it. Here’s the thing, Virgo: your gut has done its homework even when your brain hasn’t caught up yet. Whatever you’ve been second-guessing today, trust the read.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You have a talent for making your own needs the last thing on the list — calling it consideration, flexibility, easy to be around. Venus squaring Mars is putting pressure on that habit, Libra. Something you want keeps getting bumped. Notice that. Your needs aren’t an inconvenience to schedule around everyone else’s. Put one of them first today.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You do your best work without an audience, and right now there’s a lot of Jupiter-in-Leo energy taking up space — big, visible, and hard to ignore. Pluto opposing Jupiter has been pulling at you for weeks, and the frustration isn’t the opposition itself. It’s that you’ve been waiting for things to settle before you move, Scorpio. They won’t. Make your move anyway.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re good at building a case for what you want — the vision, the reasoning, the whole argument. But Neptune in trine to Jupiter is slipping a question in underneath all that, Sagittarius: do you actually want this, or have you just been committed to wanting it for so long that it feels the same? Sit with that before you take the next step.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been heads-down, which is your natural state, and things are moving. But the Moon conjuncts Saturn retrograde tonight, and that’s a different kind of check-in than the ones you’re used to running. Not progress — just how you’re actually doing with all of it. You’re allowed to have feelings about the work, Capricorn. They don’t disqualify you. They’re data too.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The ideas keep coming — that’s never been your problem. Uranus in Gemini has your brain running at full capacity, and the list of things you want to try, build, or start keeps getting longer. Eventually the generating has to stop, and the doing has to begin, Aquarius. You already know which one is ready. Stop adding to the list and go.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You’re good at reading the emotional temperature of a situation — almost too good, because sometimes you trust that read over the actual evidence in front of you. Neptune retrograde has you turned so far inward right now that a reality check is overdue, Pisces. What you feel about how things are going and what’s happening don’t always match. Look up and confirm.

Pisces monthly horoscope