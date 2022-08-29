Daily Horoscope: August 30, 2022

The moon in Libra makes a harmonious connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius at 8:13 PM, inspiring responsibility, focus, and maturity. It’s a powerful time to explore our feelings, set expectations, and get clear on future plans. Community efforts can be productive at this time.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Solid social connections can form as the moon in Libra mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, and this could be an excellent time for teamwork, and discussing commitments and future plans with your partners.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Today the moon in Libra mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, which can bode well for your career and productivity! Communication flows easily, and it may be a great time to get reorganized.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring romance and creativity, and solid plans can be set in motion as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, also an air sign. Productive discussions could take place!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Libra can find you focused on home and family, and solid boundaries may be set in your personal life and your finances as the moon connects with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Solid discussions and commitments can be set in motion as the moon in Libra makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius. A supportive, focused energy flows in your partnerships today.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Libra makes a helpful connection with hardworking Saturn, currently in Aquarius, which can bode well for your finances or productivity. You may be setting important boundaries at work, too.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Libra, encouraging you to connect with your feelings, and the moon mingles with Saturn in fellow air sign Aquarius, which can find you and your romantic partners having solid discussions about expectations and values. You could be committing to a creative project at this time, too.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Libra encourages you to slow down, and as it connects with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, you’re setting important boundaries around your energy and availability.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Libra lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, and as the moon connects with Saturn in Libra, you may be having important discussions or making solid plans for the future!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Libra can find you focused on your career today. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, and boding well for you professionally or financially!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, and as it connects with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in your sign, you could be exploring new opportunities and making long-term plans.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Libra makes a helpful connection with taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring determination and productivity! Your focus is on finances as you organize your budget.