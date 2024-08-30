Daily Horoscope: August 30, 2024

A square between a waning crescent Moon and Eris retrograde adds its conflicting energy to the mix today as Neptune retrograde and Venus’ opposition continues. As the Moon calls us to release and surrender, the dwarf planet Eris fights back, urging us to cling even harder. Remember that just because something is hard doesn’t mean we need to give up. Power through potential conflict today with the reassurance that this strife is only temporary.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As Mars and Eris retrograde lock into a flirty sextile, they’ll push back against the nearby Moon’s square with Eris, calling for rest. External opportunities don’t always follow a schedule that works best for our internal well-being. As tempting as it might be to prioritize the former, remember these endeavors are fleeting at best. The latter is permanent and deserves your respect.



Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A sextile between the waning crescent Moon under Cancer and Uranus under your sign indicates emotional unpredictability, likely caused by the insights revealed by Neptune and Venus’ opposition. It’s not enough to find the problem areas in your life, Taurus. Once you identify them, the real work begins. What’s the point of putting a name to your suffering if you don’t fix it?

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and your case won’t be, either. Jupiter, flying under your sign, forms a positive sextile with Eris retrograde today. This alignment is okay, but in terms of efficiency, it’s a bit subpar. The stars suggest it might take longer to get your point across than you initially expected. Keep at it, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Mourning the loss of a perceived reality is understandable. But eventually, you’ll have to start living in the present. The square between the waning Moon and Eris retrograde suggests you might not be ready to let certain things go. Unpredictable Uranus’ sextile with the Moon further emphasizes this truth. As scary as it might be, isn’t living outside your truth much scarier?

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Today is the final day of Mercury retrograde under your sign, and consequently, things might get a little hairier before they calm down. Allow the ongoing trine between the Sun and Ceres to embolden you. No matter what unexpected mishaps come your way, if you walk your path and speak your truth with good intentions, you will come out of this unscathed.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Venus is slowly inching out of your sign’s domain just as the Sun enters. While the revelations presented by the Neptune-Venus opposition under your sign and Pisces have been difficult to reconcile, the Sun’s presence is a gentle, warm reminder to focus on your goals and values. What’s happened is done; now, it’s time to shift your attention to yourself.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As your ruling planet, Venus, creeps over into your sign, you’re likely to feel the effects of its opposition with Neptune retrograde even more strongly. Meanwhile, Venus’ trine with Uranus is beginning to fade, suggesting a departure from the unpredictable and taxing. Letting things go will only get easier with time, but you have to wait for that to happen.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto is one-half of two potent trines today: Venus on the cusp of Virgo and Lira and Uranus under Taurus. As Venus slowly transitions into a new Zodiac cycle, endings will likely be more pervasive in your daily life. Instead of letting these conclusions overwhelm or discourage you, allow Uranus’ rebellious energy to inspire you. This is an opportunity, not a punishment.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Even an optimistic assumption removes the ability to achieve clarity, understanding, and agreement. Two relatively favorable sextiles form with your ruling planet, Jupiter, today: Mercury retrograde and Chiron retrograde. These alignments suggest you’re basing your opinion on past experiences. While this method can work, it also runs the risk of false positives. Why leave it up to chance?

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The square between Jupiter and your ruling planet, Saturn, is finally starting to wane, indicating a decrease in tension and strife. Meanwhile, the Sun’s trine with Ceres, flying under your sign, strengthens today, adding even more cosmic good juju to the mix. Try not to overthink this energy too much. The quickest way to lose it is not enjoying it while it’s here.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A trine between Uranus and Pluto retrograde suggests great transformations are underway, and unfortunately, this can sometimes bring discomfort and stress. Try looking at this situation as an exciting chance to show off your strength and adaptability instead of an unfair, forced shift. Yes, things will look different soon. But a trine indicates you’ll be happy with the result.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The final hours of Neptune retrograde and Venus’ opposition are fast approaching, but the work isn’t over just yet. Honestly assessing where you’ve allowed yourself to be deceived—or, conversely, where you’ve been holding back your true feelings to others—is an ongoing process. This will only get harder to accomplish the more you stop and start.